THOMPSON & MESERVE’S PURCHASE — A unanimous “yes” vote, 7-0, on a single five-part motion at a virtual Zoom meeting of the Coos County Planning Board gave the green light Wednesday to Mt. Washington Cog Railway for the construction of a new 26,000-square-foot maintenance building at 3168 Base Station Road near the Marshfield Base Station.
This project, which includes demolishing existing “Cog Shop” buildings, is expected to cost some $3 million, said Cog president Wayne Presby of Littleton in a post-meeting phone interview.
The Planning Board, chaired by John Scarinza of Randolph and advised by planning consultant Tara Bamford of East Thetford, VT, went methodically through the list of five conditions it had voted must be met at its last meeting on Jan. 22.
The Cog updates were presented by attorney Earl Duval of Duval, Klasnick & Thompson LLC of Sugar Hill.
A licensed engineer at McCourt Engineering Associates PLLC of Henniker had reviewed the storm water drainage calculations and, as a result, increased the length of both the perforated and solid pipe in the infiltration border to better accommodate a major storm event, he reported.
The state Department of Environmental Services issued the required Shoreland Protection Permit on Feb. 18. The permit describes the steps that must be taken to comply with all Best Management Practices, Duval explained.
The U.S. Forest Service found no issues of concern but the needed paperwork has not yet been finalized and a previously agreed-to lot-line adjustment, negotiated in 2015, must be filed at the county Registry of Deeds. A memorandum of agreement was signed by both parties earlier this year. Duval reported that a USFS botanist had found no endangered plant species on the designated construction site.
At the request of the county commissioners, Sean Toomey of the state Fire Marshal’s Office has agreed to be responsible of issuing the demolition permits for existing structures as well as the new building permit. The site has been checked out to ensure that there are neither endangered bats nor preservation-worthy historic elements.
NHDES also approved the septic system design for the new building, which will allow the new building to be connected to a water source.
“As you can see, this project has a lot of moving parts,” Duval said.
Presby explained in his after-meeting interview that being able to replace the old existing Cog shop fulfills one of his lifelong dreams, which he believes will help ensure the long-term future of that this major North Country attraction.
The first Cog train reached the 6,288-foot summit on July 3, 1869.
The new building, he said, will be a state-of-the-art facility that not only boasts a 26,000-sq.-ft. first floor but also an 8,000-sq.-ft. mezzanine, bringing its total usable work space to 34,000 sq. ft. It will be outfitted with two 10-ton overhead cranes and its inside tracks will be outfitted with “air-casters.” little “hovercrafts,” similar to those used in a Boeing airplane manufacturing plant or in air-hockey games.
The Cog now operates 7 diesel locomotives, all of which were built by its own skilled mechanics and need regular maintenance. In addition, the Cog has built and maintains its own passenger cars.
Its massive re-railing project is now 50 percent completed, and will be finished sometime in the next three to nine weeks. “We’ll have one crew working from the summit and another from Upper Waumbek,” Presby said. “We worked all winter in difficult conditions, and now we’re really clicking along.”
It’s too soon to tell exactly when and under what rules the Cog will operate, he explained. “We’ll do whatever the state believes is safe for our passengers. It could mean that we can only carry half the regular number of passengers and everyone will have to wear masks. It’s still too soon to tell, but the Governor’s Office is working hard on reopening rules.”
In other action, the board voted to ratify a building permit previously issued by John Scarinza that allowed David Marois and Lynda Roberts to enclose front and back decks on their camp in Success. Scarinza noted that the building is unheated, but has a septic system. Originally Marois and Roberts had intended to leave both decks open but the black flies were too bothersome in the summer on the front deck and rear one became packed with wind-driven snow in the winter.
