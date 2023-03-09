WEST STEWARTSTOWN — Coos County is looking for applicants for the job of Coos County Administrator and has turned to a recruitment agency after advertising the position in local and state newspapers that has not resulted in any applications.
Current Administrator Jennifer Fish notified the Coos County Commission last November that after 10 years as the county’s top executive officer, she would step down on April 1, 2023. Fish began working for the county in November 2010 as finance director. Two years later she was selected to replace longtime County Administrator Susan Collins, assuming the position on Jan. 1, 2013.
“I have enjoyed meeting and working with many new people and learning about county government. There’s always a new challenge to keeps things interesting,” Fish said in an email.
At this time, Fish said she has no future plans.
After accepting Fish’s resignation with regret, the commission voted to advertise the opening in local and state newspapers. At the Feb. 17 commission meeting, Human Resources Coordinator Morgan Deblois said the job postings were getting views, but no candidate had applied. The commission authorized her to investigate recruitment firms and to spend up to $25,000 in the search for a new administrator.
At the Feb. 22 meeting, Deblois said she contacted four recruitment agencies: Municipal Resources (MRI), Robert Half Accounting Operations, Express Employment Professionals and Ultimate Staffing Services. After reviewing the services offered by each, the commission voted to have the county go with Robert Half and increased the line item for the search to $35,000.
With New Hampshire offices in Manchester, Nashua, and Portsmouth, Robert Half describes itself as “the world’s largest specialized staffing firm with offices across the globe.”
With the search expected to take three to four months, the commission is scheduled to discuss an interim plan to manage the position.
As the county’s chief executive officer, the county administrator oversees a budget of over $47 million that covers two nursing homes and a corrections facility. The delegation and commission agreed to remove responsibility for the 23 unincorporated places from the county administrator’s duties and hire an unincorporated places administrator.
The county is listing as qualifications for the job a bachelor’s degree in accounting, business or public administration or related field. It is also asking for five years of experience in government accounting and finance, with at least 10 years of supervisory experience, or an equivalent combination of education and experience.
The position advertises a salary range of $112,320 - $122,740 a year with retirement, health and dental benefits, and life insurance.
“It’s unbelievable with this rate of pay and we can’t get applicants,” said Commission Chair Tom Brady.
Brady said he understands the county is not unique in struggling to find applicants for professional positions. He said towns and cities all over are reporting similar experiences.
A native of Pittsburg, Fish holds a master's degree in business administration from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles and a bachelor’s degree in management from Keene State College. Before coming to work for the county, she worked as an internal auditor with Peoples Heritage Financial Group of Keene.
