WEST STEWARTSTOWN — Coos County is looking for applicants for the job of Coos County Administrator and has turned to a recruitment agency after advertising the position in local and state newspapers that has not resulted in any applications.

Current Administrator Jennifer Fish notified the Coos County Commission last November that after 10 years as the county’s top executive officer, she would step down on April 1, 2023. Fish began working for the county in November 2010 as finance director. Two years later she was selected to replace longtime County Administrator Susan Collins, assuming the position on Jan. 1, 2013.

