BERLIN — The city council on Monday lowered the speed limit on a section of Route 110 near the entrance to Jericho Mountain State Park and discussed changes to the city’s off-highway recreational vehicle ordinance relating to that section of road.
The city recently took over the section of highway from the state of New Hampshire and is considering plans to change its ordinance to allow OHRV use there. Council members found out Monday that process may be delayed due to notification requirements for abutters to the road.
A hearing is scheduled for June 6.
Jericho Mountain State Park is a hub of OHRV activity in the Androscoggin Valley, hosting the annual Jericho ATV Festival and providing access to the 1,000 miles of Ride the Wilds trails. Berlin and Gorham have opened some roads in their communities to OHRVs on a limited basis to facilitate access to businesses to a growing segment of the region’s tourism business.
The city had scheduled final approval on Monday for a resolution that would change the speed limit along that section of Route 110 from 50 miles per hour to 40 mph, as part of the plan to make it safer for OHRVs to use.
Community Development Director Pam Laflamme said, however, that due to recent discussions at an all-terrain vehicle safety meeting, the city may not yet be able to allow OHRVs on that section of road.
She said that during previous discussions, it was brought up that state law would require the city to notify all abutting property owners along Route 110 and have a public hearing before opening up a road to OHRV use.
Laflamme said she is clarifying with the city’s attorney whether the notice given to abutters when the city was contemplating taking over that section of Route 110 from the state satisfies the statutory requirement.
If not, the city would have to notice all abutting property owners and allow them the opportunity to come before the council in a public hearing before opening the road to OHRV traffic.
The council ultimately unanimously approved the resolution to reduce the speed limit, but delayed its effective date until June 10, which would be after the proposed public hearing on June 6.
