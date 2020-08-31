Council to decide taking ownership of Armory this month

BERLIN — Decision time is near for the city council on accepting ownership of the N.H. National Guard Armory on Route 16. After months of discussion and study, the council is scheduled to vote this month on taking over the complex. Police Chief Peter Morency wants to move the the police station into the building.
The N.H. National Guard last year closed the Berlin armory as part of a consolidation of its facilities. Noting that the present police station is lacking in space and is not handicap-accessible, Morency has called the armory a “once in a lifetime” opportunity for the department.
The armory has a sally port, two vaults that could be used to store records and weapons, parking space, 16 storage units, and lots of offices and classroom space.
There is also a cold storage building and space for the school department to store its school buses there. With more room than the city needs, Morency said it could rent space to other law-enforcement agencies.
Some members of the city council have expressed reservations about moving the police station out of the heart of the city as well as figuring out what do with the current police station. But the council has focused most on possible environmental issues with the property.
At its last meetin,g the city council heard from Deputy Adjutant General Warren Perry who had sent the council a letter reviewing the environmental condition of the armory. Perry said there is no contamination from any of the various tanks that require clean up. He said the indoor firing range was encapsulated to seal any lead contamination and any asbestos is in acceptable condition. Perry said the N.H. Department of Environmental Services has also ruled the property is clean.
Councilor Mike Rozek asked if there has been any groundwater testing and if any wells are being monitored. Perry responded that he was not aware of any.
Councilor Mark Eastman asked if the city had reviewed the various environmental reports and documents and if the council could get copies. Community Development Director Pamala Laflamme said she had looked over the approximately 60 documents and had seen nothing that caused her concern.
Laflamme and City Manager James Wheeler said rather than make copies of all the documents, they would post a link on the city’s webpage at berlinnh.gov.
Eastman noted Perry’s letter had mentioned two areas inside the armory had lead levels that tested high for children. Perry said the lead was present in dust particles on the floor of the indoor range and had been encapsulated using a special epoxy.
Eastman also asked if the asbestos would have to be abated if it was disturbed, and Perry said that was reasonable to assume. But Perry repeated his written conclusion that the building was basically free of environmental issues.
“It’s in exceptional shape for its age,” he said.
He added that the sooner the state gives the building away, the better, especially with winter approaching.
Mayor Paul Grenier said he would schedule the issue for a September council meeting to give councilors time to review the environmental documents.
The armory was built in 1957. It sits on 3.25 acres on Route 16, across from the Androscoggin River. The main building is 20,608 square feet in size. There are two smaller buildings on the property — a 4,000-square-foot metal storage building constructed in 1988 and a 115-square-foot metal hazardous waste shed, built in 1992.
