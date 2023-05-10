BERLIN — A resolution under consideration by the Berlin City Council could result in improved street care, or as City Manager Phillip L. Warren Jr. regularly updates the board on, “pavement management.”

In this case, a request to reallocate money from Capital Improvement Funds (CIP) for use by the Public Works Department. The city’s DPW wants to use a better tool for pavement management rather than earlier-purchased infrared paving equipment. That tool is a replacement tractor-mounted sweeper for cleaning the city’s sidewalks.

