BERLIN — A resolution under consideration by the Berlin City Council could result in improved street care, or as City Manager Phillip L. Warren Jr. regularly updates the board on, “pavement management.”
In this case, a request to reallocate money from Capital Improvement Funds (CIP) for use by the Public Works Department. The city’s DPW wants to use a better tool for pavement management rather than earlier-purchased infrared paving equipment. That tool is a replacement tractor-mounted sweeper for cleaning the city’s sidewalks.
Per proposed resolution 2023-17, the City Council would allow moving $16,400 from one account to another. Specifically, move that sum from infrared equipment to $9,400 to purchase a tractor-mounted sidewalk broom and $7,000 to the account dedicated for hot top/cold patch to provide for crack sealing equipment. The goal of the transfers is to be able to purchase better materials to repair potholes and roadway cracks.
Repairing potholes and road surface cracks — the bane of municipal road crews everywhere — are part of the DPW’s reorienting of its civic mission. Having liquid asphalt to make these repairs instead of hot mix is preferable, based on the discussion led by Warren to councilors. A try-out of the liquid asphalt and the machine to apply it is recommended at this time, rather than an outright purchase of the machine and materials. Councilor Diana Berthiaume said it is worth a try, while Councilor Lucie Remillard leaned more toward a lease-purchase rather than a tryout. There was no shortage of discussion on what materials and methods would work best to improve and maintain the city's roads.
A public hearing on the financial transfer outlined in the resolution and the paving process itself is set for Monday, May 15. A first reading happened May 1 and the matter was tabled, as is custom. The delay allows time for advertising the public hearing and additional public comments.
In other May 1 City Council news, the board:
• Discussed the installation of a camera system to monitor acts of vandalism at Community Field, located at the corner of East Mason and Hutchins streets. And, to monitor reports of older youths at the skatepark, located within Community Field, intimidating younger kids.
• Heard an update on the plan to install round-the-clock lighting at Veterans Memorial Park. At an earlier meeting, veteran Lionel Turgeon spoke to councilors about having the site illuminated rather than having it lit by ambient, or available, light. Vaillancourt's Electric is working on the project, and the city will assist with the trenching needed to place an underground cable connection for lighting. Councilors approved a request from Warren to transfer no more than $7,500 to complete the project. The cost is expected to be $6,000, Warren said, who asked for some leeway to give some financial breathing room. “That’s a small ask of this group,” said Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier. “It’s a reasonable request and I think as a community we should pull through.” Councilors unanimously supported the measure, with the work’s completion eyed by June 30 if possible, or by Veterans Day.
• Approved the re-appointment of Lori A. Langlois to the Planning Board as a regular board member (as compared to an alternate member who does not have voting rights in Planning Board decisions). Langlois was reappointed chairperson of the Planning Board at that board’s April 4 meeting. Her term runs from May 1 until April 30, 2026. Wrote Langlois to the mayor and councilors: “I have enjoyed serving on the Planning Board over the years and I would very much like to continue with the board as there are many things happening in our community that I would like to follow through. I appreciate your consideration.”
• Approved the reappointment of Dana C. Hoyt as a regular board member of the Zoning Board of Adjustment for another term, beginning May 1 until April 30, 2026. Hoyt currently serves as chairman of the ZBA. To the mayor and city council, Hoyt wrote: “I have enjoyed serving on the Zoning Board of Adjustment over the years and I would very much like to continue with the board as my way of being a service to the community. I appreciate your consideration.”
• Heard a request from Kent Street resident Lori Korzen for the city to check two drains on that street that are not working properly. Korzen said she was speaking on her own for another Kent Street resident’s plight. Two drains on Kent Street are not keeping water from going into a home on that street and flooding it. Warren said the debris in the water is blocking the drains.
• Heard a solution for walkers of dogs along the Riverwalk who do not pick up after their pets from Councilor Denise Morgan. A roll of individual plastic bags will be set up in a dispenser for people to use to dispose of the dog’s waste in a manner that is not slovenly.
Further, the council will begin work fine-tuning its FY24 budget, which covers the time period from July 1 through June 30, 2024, at its May 8 work session. A reminder: during a work session, questions are not allowed from the public, yet, as a public meeting, listening is allowed. A public hearing on the proposed budget is set for May 30.
