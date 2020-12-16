BERLIN — Members of the VFW Post 2520 reviewed their new layout for Veterans Memorial Park with the city council Monday night.
After a dispute last year over competing use of the park, it was decided all the veteran monuments there would be consolidated on the front section where flags of the various military branches are located.
Post Commander Floyd Burlock said a committee was put together to oversee the realignment and over the past three months has measured the park and established locations. He said the committee members also spoke to local business owners to explain their plan to improve the park. Burlock said the response has been enthusiastic.
He said committee chair Maurice Mailhot is donating a new Veterans Memorial Park sign that will go at the very tip of the property. The 6-foot-by-2-foot granite sign will be placed 8 feet from the sidewalk.
The Civil War monument, currently next to the gazebo, will be moved to a spot right behind the granite sign. Burlock said Donald Piper of Nicolleti Memorials has offered to help with moving the monument.
The most complicated part of the project Burlock said are the plans to move the relocate the Spanish American War memorial at Community Field to the park. Still to be determined is if they can move the entire memorial or if they will have to place the nameplate and eagle on a new rock.
Mayor Paul Grenier said while the VFW has taken the lead role, the other service organizations are in support. Except for the memorial to the Vietnam veterans, he said all of the city’s war memorials will be in one place.
“I’m so very, very proud to work with the soldiers to make this all happen,” Grenier said.
Last August, the VFW had scheduled a road toll when a Trump rally set up near the veterans group. The VFW asked the rally to move to another area of the city because the organization is non-partisan and did not want to appear to be backing a candidate.
The rally organizers said they had set up first and the public park is highly visible.
The VFW canceled its road toll and reported the incident to Grenier, who raised the issue with the council. The veterans group said it was also upset that at a previous rally, kids were crawling and climbing on the monuments.
The council had offered to donate the lower half of the park to the VFW so they control activities around the monuments. But the group decided that clustering the monuments and put up the new sign would establish the area as hallowed ground and people could use the rest of the park for rallies and protests.
