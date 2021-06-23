BERLIN — The city council Monday night approved a fiscal 2022 budget of $38.1 million that will hold the tax rate at $35.93.
To achieve a flat tax rate the city used $2.2 million from the undesignated fund balance. City Manager James Wheeler said the reduction was made possible by the school district, which pledged to return a $1.3 million surplus to the city. Wheeler said the undesignated fund should still contain at least $1.1 million, satisfying the minimum reserve required by the state.
In presenting the revised figures for the council in work session prior to their vote, Wheeler said he had met with Mayor Paul Grenier, School Superintendent Julie King and School Business Administrator Marion Moore that morning to finalize changes.
Grenier acknowledged the officials worked hard to get to a zero tax rate increase as requested by a group of councilors.
On the expenditure side, the council added $617,899, the bulk of which went for capital improvement items including the Mason Bridge repair, a garbage truck or 10-wheeler truck for public works, and a gas mitigation project at the closed East Milan landfill. Also added was $26,106 to provide a $1.25 per hour wage increase for the city office staff. Grenier said the city is having trouble filling positions with the current base rate of $14.14 for a 35-hour work week.
On the revenue side, the city received an increase of $1.16 million in state equitable education aid and $529,834 in federal American Recovery Act funds.
Councilor Mark Eastman said while the council is holding the tax rate level, tax bills are going up because of increased property values. Grenier said the city is not raising the tax rate and is spending any increased revenues on long needed capital projects.
During public comments, Stuart Light said he feels the city depends too much on state education grants. Noting school enrollment is down, he urged the council to decrease its dependency on such funding in future budgets.
The council started the budget process in March with a budget increase of 11.5 percent and a projected tax increase of $8.29. At last month’s budget hearing, the council had trimmed the tax increase to $1.87. Overall, the general fund budget is up $2.39 million over the 2021 budget.
In other business:
• The state Department of Environmental Services has issued the city a letter of deficiency over methane gas concentrations from the East Milan Road landfill. The landfill has been closed for some time and is capped. The letter states landfill gases measured at the property line are exceeding allowable limits and have since at least 2005.
Wheeler said the city has sampled air in three locations and the readings did not detect any gas. He said the city spoke to the federal Bureau of Prisons several years ago about putting in some additional well points and the Department of Environmental Services seemed in agreement with the city’s approach.
Since then, Wheeler said there has been a change in personnel at DES and the department is taking a stricter approach and wants the city to permanently reduce the methane gas migration offsite. The letter requires the city to provide DES with a copy of its plan by July 1. The city manager said the engineering firm that has worked on the landfill is recommending installing a series of approximately 10 gas collection wells at a cost of about $100,000.
Councilor Mike Rozek said the letter charged the city had not consistently implemented its proposal to handle the methane gas. Wheeler said COVID-19 struck before the city got permission for the well points from the Bureau of Prisons and nothing moved forward. The council authorized adding the $100,000 to the budget. Wheeler noted the city will charge the other communities that deposited waste at the East Milan landfill a percentage of the cost and said Berlin’s share will be around 65 percent of the total.
• The council approved a resolution appropriating $200,000 left over from a bond raised to resurface Hutchins Street to the Mason Street Bridge rehabilitation. The cost of that project exceeded projections because of the tight timeframe for the work to be done. The bridge repair must take place when Central Rivers Power shuts down the hydropower dam for two weeks in September for annual maintenance work and there is no water in the canal. To get the work done under those restrictions, the city has split the work over two years. The cost for Phase I will be $614,385 including about $50,000 to hire HEB Engineers to provide construction administration and to be on-site during much of the work.
• Mayor Grenier reappointed Michael Caron, Steve Halle, and Roland Olivier to the Berlin Industrial Development and Park Authority and the council approved the renominations. Greneir expressed the city’s appreciation to Jay Poulin, who is stepping down from BIDPA after 13 years on the board.
