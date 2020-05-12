COOS COUNTY — The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved a loan of $150,000 through the Rural Microentrepreneur Assistance Program to supplement the Coos Economic Development Corporation’s current loan program providing much needed relief to small business owners. The loan will help fund approximately 8 small business loans with the primary objectives of promoting economic growth that fosters a strong and diverse workforce, sustainable employment and a thriving business environment.
“We need to make sure that assistance is available to small businesses in rural communities, particularly during these extremely difficult times,” said U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH). “I’m glad USDA approved this loan to help small businesses in Coos County, and I’ll continue to press for more assistance for small businesses, workers and New Hampshire families in upcoming COVID-19 relief legislation.”
“This is CEDCs second RMAP loan and we anticipate a strong deployment of funds as we experienced with our first RMAP loan,” said Lise Howson, executive director of CEDC. “We are thankful that USDA granted our request and we look forward to providing financing to our small business owners in Coos County.”
Shaheen was a lead negotiator of provisions to assist small businesses in the bipartisan CARES Act, including the creation of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). In New Hampshire, nearly 20,000 small businesses and nonprofits have received more than $2.5 billion in low-interest, forgivable loans under the Paycheck Protection Program as of May 1.
