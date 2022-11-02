Office you seek: State Representative Coos County District 7
Previous elected or volunteer service: Current Representative Coos 3 (Berlin), current Berlin School Board member, Coos Extension Advisory Council
Education: Boston College (B.S. ‘12)
Favorite book or movie: Book — "Lord of the Rings Trilogy"
What in your opinion is the most important issue facing Coos County?
Property taxes. State and federal funding for our county nursing homes continues to shrink every year and it has left our residents to pick up the difference. The future of elder care in Coos County and how we fund it will have a tremendous impact on the county tax rate.
What in your opinion is the most important issue facing N.H.?
Education funding. Property-poor towns and cities like most in Coos County are being asked to cut back on our children’s education because the state refuses to pay its fair share. The state should guarantee every child’s access to a great education by taking a bigger role in funding it.
What specific qualities do you think will make you a productive state rep.?
A desire for learning is key to this role. With 400 state representatives all submitting their own bills, you are frequently asked to consider topics you have never thought about before. They may not affect your town at all, but your vote could have a tremendous impact on other citizens. It is important to want to understand every issue fully.
Name: John Greer
Party affiliation: Republican
Age or year you were born: 1955
Town or city of residence: Twin Mountain
Office you seek: State Representative Coos County District 6
Previous elected or volunteer service: Twin Mountain Building Committee
Education: BA, journalism
Favorite book or movie: "Atlas Shrugged"
What in your opinion is the most important issue facing Coos County?
Drug Abuse. We need to concentrate on the underlying causes. For example, could it be that taking religion out of society, fathers out of homes, manufacturing out of Berlin and the concept of liberty out of the mind has created apathy and self loathing? I think so.
What in your opinion is the most important issue facing N.H.?
Drug abuse.
What specific qualities do you think will make you a productive state rep.?
I have excellent critical thinking skills to solve big problems. More important, I care deeply about New Hampshire and the North Country and I want to help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.