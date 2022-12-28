CONCORD — Several Coos County public schools are among the 249 statewide approved by Gov. Christopher Sununu to receive money for school security projects.
Errol Consolidated Elementary School in SAU 20 and Berlin Elementary School and Berlin Senior High School in SAU 3 are set to receive grant money from the state via federal funding. Public and non-public schools comprise the list. Errol’s application requested $15,000 and received that amount.
In Berlin, similarly, the school district received the amounts it requested: $9,800 for the elementary school and $14,300 for the senior high school.
In SAU 36, home to the White Mountains Regional school district, Lancaster Elementary School leaders requested $208,380.98 and received the grant maximum for any school — $100,000. Officials with White Mountains Regional High School sought $98,150 and were awarded that sum for safety repairs.
The intent of the grants is to improve security in New Hampshire schools. Three categories form the basis for eligible projects: access control; surveillance; and emergency alerting. Eligible projects were capped at $100,000 per school, as the grant award for Lancaster Elementary School demonstrates.
David Backler, superintendent of SAU 20, said the project will begin in the new year. Backler did not give details of what will be done. SAU 3 Superintendent Julie King could not be reached for comment. The Christmas school vacation is this week.
Sununu requested from the legislature’s Fiscal Committee and the Executive Council in October permission to designate $9,873,605.40 for the entire school safety grant program. A total 335 applications for safety grants came into the state’s legislatively created Public School Infrastructure Commission and the Public School Infrastructure Fund. As noted in a statement from the governor’s office, the state’s Department of Education, Bureau of School Safety and Facility Management received $10,260,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act.
"Schools submitted applications to the Commission through the Homeland Security and Emergency Management's (HSEM) School Resource Center, and HSEM then reviewed the submitted applications to assess potential risk based on a scoring rubric with five questions which were included as part of the application," the statement said. "The results of [the] scoring rubric indicated the lower the score, the higher the risk. The highest potentional score was a 7.0, and the average score was 5.8."
