CONCORD — Several Coos County public schools are among the 249 statewide approved by Gov. Christopher Sununu to receive money for school security projects.

Errol Consolidated Elementary School in SAU 20 and Berlin Elementary School and Berlin Senior High School in SAU 3 are set to receive grant money from the state via federal funding. Public and non-public schools comprise the list. Errol’s application requested $15,000 and received that amount. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.