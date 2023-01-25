LANCASTER — A Coos County grand jury issued the following indictments on Jan. 20 from Superior Court in Lancaster:

Jason Cook, 37, of Main Street, Lancaster, was indicted on a charge of driving a motor vehicle on Dec. 20, 2022, in Dalton after being certified as a habitual offender on Dalton Road (Route 135) in Dalton on Aug. 6, 2010. by the New Hampshire Director of Motor Vehicles (CHECK)

