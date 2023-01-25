LANCASTER — A Coos County grand jury issued the following indictments on Jan. 20 from Superior Court in Lancaster:
Jason Cook, 37, of Main Street, Lancaster, was indicted on a charge of driving a motor vehicle on Dec. 20, 2022, in Dalton after being certified as a habitual offender on Dalton Road (Route 135) in Dalton on Aug. 6, 2010. by the New Hampshire Director of Motor Vehicles (CHECK)
Adam J. Dallaire, 39, of State Street, Groveton, was indicted on a charge of falsifying physical evidence on or about Nov. 15, 2022, in Northumberland. Per the indictment charge, an allegation, Dallaire, “in believing an investigation was pending or about to be instituted by the Northumberland Police Department, did dump or discard a white and tan powder into and onto the police cruiser he was sitting in, his purpose in committing the act was to impair the verity or availability of the powder, said powder suspected to contain the presence of the narcotic drug fentanyl.”
Dallaire also was indicted on a charge of sale of a controlled drug — greater than 5 grams of fentanyl, on Nov. 15, 2022, in Northumberland
Michael Day, 46, of Green Street, Berlin, on or about the week of April 3, 2022, in Berlin was indicted on a charge of a controlled drug act by allegedly selling less than one ounce of methamphetamine to a confidential informant working with the New Hampshire Drug Task Force.
Karina Sullivan, 43, of Granite Street, Berlin, was indicted on a charge of a controlled drug act for aiding or being in concert with Michael Day in the alleged sale of less than one ounce of methamphetamine to a confidential informant working with the New Hampshire Drug Task Force on or about the week of April 3, 2022.
Raegan Devoid, 23, of Sullivan Street, Berlin, was indicted on a charge of bail jumping for failing to appear on July 6, 2021, before the Coos County Superior Court in Lancaster as required by the conditions of being earlier released on bail.
Stephen Hays, 40, of Strafford Street, Berlin, was indicted on a charge of operating a motor vehicle on Mason Street in Berlin on Nov. 21, 2022, after being certified as a habitual offender by the New Hampshire Director of Motor Vehicles on Nov. 8, 2022.
Shon McMahon, 57, of Union Street, Whitefield, was indicted on a charge of bail jumping for failing to appear on July 13, 2022, before the Coos County Superior Court in Lancaster as required by the conditions of being earlier released on bail.
Sean A. Nolan, 38, of Park Court, Methuen, Mass., was indicted on a charge of operating a motor vehicle on Main Street or Route 3 in Lancaster on July 11, 2021, after being certified as a habitual offender by the New Hampshire Director of Motor Vehicles on Oct. 5, 2010. Nolan also was indicted on a charge of disobeying an officer for giving a false name and date of birth to Trooper Nathan Cobis. Nolan allegedly said his name was Christopher Roy.
Eliseo N. Ramirez, 40, of Hardscrabble Road, Stewartstown, was indicted on a charge of domestic violence with force for the sexual penetration of his 35-year-old spouse, K.R., against her consent on Nov. 16, 2022. Ramirez also was indicted on a charge of second-degree assault – domestic violence for applying pressure to his spouse’s throat and neck, plus squeezing his spouse’s throat, impeding breathing. And, he was indicted on a charge of second-degree assault – domestic violence for applying pressure to his spouse’s throat with his hand and squeezing, impeding breathing. Ramirez also was indicted on a charge of witness tampering for agreeing with Sochilt Brown, 42, Shadow Creek Way, Anthem, Arizona, to induce K.R. to drop the charges against Ramirez, that Brown would offer K.R. money to drop the charges, that Ramirez agreed that Brown would contact K.R. about taking money to drop the charges and that Brown would send a text message to K.R. offering money to K.R. if K.R. agreed to drop the charges against Ramirez.
Further, Brown was indicted on a charge of trying to persuade Ramirez’s spouse to drop the domestic violence charges against her husband.
Brown also was indicted on a charge of witness tampering on Nov. 22, 2022, in Stewartstown. According to the indictment, Brown is charged with attempting to persuade K.R. to withhold any testimony, information, document or thing with one or more of the following overt acts being committed in furtherance of the conspiracy by: telling Ramirez that he would contact K.R., Ramirez’s spouse; would offer to pay K.R. money to drop the charges; and that Ramirez agreed that Brown should contact K.R. about taking money to drop the charges. And, that Brown would send a text message to K.R., offering money to K.R. if K.R. agreed to drop the charges against Ramirez.
Patrick C. Whittum, 52, of Turner, Maine, was indicted on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking by taking a rifle belonging to a 54-year-old intimate partner from that person’s home and without permission. The incident happened on or about Aug. 1, 2022, in Lancaster. Whittum was also indicted on a charge of second-degree assault – domestic violence for allegedly strangling the intimate partner by applying pressure to the 54-year-old’s throat and squeezing, impeding breathing on Aug. 1, 2022, in Lancaster.
Henry E. Woods, 38, of Willow Street, Berlin, was indicted on a charge of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon — a switchblade knife — on Sept. 13, 2022, in Berlin. Woods was earlier convicted of second-degree assault on Feb. 13, 2013, in Coos Superior Court. Also, Woods was indicted on a charge of sale of a controlled drug, over 5 grams of fentanyl on Sept. 13, 2022, in Berlin. Plus, he was indicted on a charge of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, a bayonet-style knife and he was indicted on a charge of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, a karambit-style knife, both on Sept. 13, 2022.
