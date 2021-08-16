Thompson & Meserve’s Purchase — A Connecticut man died of an unknown medical condition hiking Mount Washington on Saturday despite an exhaustive effort to save his life.
N.H. Fish and Game in a news release said the 66-year-old hiker was hiking the Jewell Trail with his three adult sons when he collapsed shortly after noon more than 2 miles up from the trailhead at the Mount Washington Cog Railway base station parking lot. His sons immediately began CPR and called 911.
Given the seriousness of the situation, Fish and Game requested air support from the N.H. Army National Guard out of Concord. The National Guard quickly assembled a crew and got a Blackhawk helicopter en route from Concord.
The National Guard helicopter arrived just before 3 p.m. but could not reach the site because of low and thick cloud cover. Conservation officers at the scene attempted to guide the helicopter but cloud cover and lack of visibility prevented them from getting close enough. After several attempts, the helicopter was getting low on fuel and had to fly to Berlin Regional Airport in Milan to refuel.
Unsure whether the helicopter would be able to safely extract the hiker, Fish and Game called for additional help from Androscoggin Valley Search & Rescue and Pemigewasset Search & Rescue for a potential carryout of the hiker. Multiple volunteers answered the call.
While the helicopter was refueling, a front moved in and pushed the thick clouds out of the area, clearing the way for the helicopter to hover above the hiker. The National Guard lowered a crew member and a litter down to the scene. The hiker was placed in the litter and hoisted up into the aircraft using a winch; the maneuver did not require a landing.
Despite the efforts of the hiker’s sons, who continued resuscitation efforts for 2 1/2 hours, and that of responders, including the National Guard crew, the hiker did not survive.
The National Guard is considering using its vacant armory on Route 16 in Berlin as a base to support its North Country aviation missions, including such search and rescue efforts as well as training exercises. The Guard would base a Blackhawk at the Berlin Regional Airport, reducing the 30-minute flight to the North Country from Concord and allowing quicker access to fuel. Berlin and airport officials are supportive of the concept.
Injured hiker rescued
In another rescue, last Friday, Fish and Game, along with volunteers from the Pemigewasset Search & Rescue, carried an injured Pittsburg man down the Kinsman Ridge Trail in Franconia Notch.
James Hawes, 62, slipped while descending from the summit of Cannon Mountain Friday afternoon. Hiking through an area of wet, slippery ledge, he fell and slid about 15-20 feet down the ledge, suffering minor lacerations and a leg injury.
Braving the extreme heat and humidity, rescuers hiked to the scene, stabilized the leg, then carried Hawes down the hazardous trail in a litter. Once at the trailhead, his hiking companion transported him to Littleton Regional Hospital for treatment and evaluation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.