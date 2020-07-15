ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY — The two school districts, SAU 3 and SAU 20, will hold a virtual community listening session on school reopening Thursday night from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The joint plan has three models to address the dynamic pandemic situations in the community and the potential for moving in and out of the models throughout the year but want to hear from the community members to move the planning forward. To access the meeting by Zoom go to https://sau3sysadmin.zoom.us/j/97702267074 (Meeting ID: 977 0226 7074) or by phone dial 1 929 436 2866 US (New York).
Future sessions will be announced.
