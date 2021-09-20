BERLIN — While the federal Environmental Protection Agency had hoped to begin the clean-up of the Chlor-Alkali Superfund site this month, Project Manager Darryl Luce said the agency is now looking at starting in the summer of 2022.
Luce said negotiations are still underway with the successors to the former owners and operators of the mill.
“I am hopeful that things get moving and we are working next summer,” Luce wrote in an email exchange.
In September 2020, the EPA issued a Record of Decision to remediate the 4.6-acre Chlor-Alkali site on the east bank of the Androscoggin River on the former mill site. Mercury, dioxins, furans, polychlorinated biphenyls, and semi-volatile organic compounds have been found on the site from an old chemical plant that used electrolytic cells to produce caustic soda, bleach and other chemicals used in the paper-making process. The remedial plan also includes the river and two adjacent sites, now owned by North American Dismantling, that contained portions of the chemical plant or rail spurs for shipments to the plant.
The last cell house was demolished in 1999, and the debris from the area was consolidated in a landfill with an impermeable cap that was constructed on the site. A slurry wall was built on two sides of the property. An estimated 130 pounds of mercury have been removed from the river and small amounts of mercury have continued to appear in bedrock fractures along the river. The beads generally harden into solid metal amalgams that are picked up with tweezers and forceps.
The EPA has spent more than a dozen years on fieldwork, sampling and remedial investigations of the site. The site was added to the Superfund list in 2005.
Luce said negotiations are still underway with Georgia-Pacific and North American Dismantling to do the work outlined in the Record of Decision.
That work includes maintaining and monitoring the existing landfill cap, continuing to remove mercury from the river, and treating contaminants in the aquifer. The decision also calls for removing an estimated 13 cubic yards of contaminated soil on the two adjacent sites to an approved facility. Once the contaminated soil is removed, that land will be available for reuse. Once the clean-up work is done, the EPA will conduct mandatory five-year reviews as long as contamination is present.
The $5 million cost of the remediation will be covered by Georgia-Pacific under a 2015 administrative settlement that identified the company as successors to the former owners and operators of the mill. Georgia-Pacific has already picked up the cost of a supplemental remedial investigation and the field sampling work done since the settlement.
Testing of the river, both above and below the cell house site, shows sediment and surface water are clean and pose no risk. There is no public access to the river at the site and the public is advised not to eat fish from the river.
The section of the Androscoggin River from Berlin to Shelburne is catch and release fishing only. The groundwater is contaminated due to leaks and direct dumping of materials over the life of the chemical plant, which have resulted in contaminants entering the soil and eventually bedrock groundwater. But the data indicates the contaminants within the capped cell house landfill are not migrating to the river.
