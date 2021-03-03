Claude Plourde - Milan Select Board

My name is Claude Plourde and I am running for the office of selectperson for the town of Milan.
For the past 14 years, I have lived in Milan with my wife Vickie. My wife and I moved here from California as I wanted to return back to my hometown area of Berlin to be close to my family. I had lived in California for 30 years and it was time to come home.
I was born and raised in Berlin (Berlin High School Class of ’74) and as much as I love my hometown when my wife and I made trips back to visit we kept being drawn to the beauty and feel of the town of Milan.
In 2007, we moved to Milan and love every aspect of living here. Milan has so much to offer its residents: the close community feeling, recreation and business opportunities, an excellent elementary school and a strong agricultural heritage.
I have recently retired and have time now to get involved with local government to give back to this community. I look forward to working for the residents and representing Milan.
I would like to encourage all Milan residents to come out and vote on Tuesday, March 9, and to attend the town meeting later on that night. Thank you for your vote.
