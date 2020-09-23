BERLIN — The city’s $18.7 million application to reconstruct the downtown streetscape and install an innovative snowmelt system was not selected for funding by the federal Department of Transportation. The city had applied for funding through the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development grant program.
A Sept. 16 release issued by the DOT said $1 billion was awarded to 70 projects in 44 states. Competition was described as intense with a total of 656 applications requesting $9.2 billion.
In reporting the news to the city council Monday night, City Manager James Wheeler said the city will reapply in the next funding round.
As proposed, “Renewing Berlin with Renewable Energy” would reconstruct Main and Pleasant Streets from Green Square to St. Anne Church. Sidewalks, parking lots, two bridges would be rehabilitated or reconstructed and sections of the aging drainage infrastructure would be replaced. Partnering with Burgess BioPower, the city would install a snowmelt system that would eliminate snow and ice in the downtown.
Wheeler did have some good news for the council. Two bids were received to mill and overlay pavement on the section of Hutchins Street from the East Side arterial to Chapman facility. The estimate for the project was $547,976. Both bids came in far below that figure with the city accepting the low bid of $262,080 from Pike Industries. With asphalt prices low, Wheeler said he has asked for prices for other areas of the city including a section of East Mason Street, Pleasant Street around Veterans Memorial Park and traveling south. He said he will present those prices to the council at their next meeting. He said the city may also need some of the money for the Princess Theater demolition. Councilors Peter Higbee and Roland Theberge suggested adding sidewalks to complete the Hutchins Street work. Both said the street is a popular area for walkers.
North Country Growers has finalized a new purchase and sales agreement with the city for the 170-acre city property off the East Milan Road where the company hopes to construct two commercial greenhouses. The Berlin Industrial Development and Park Authority agreed to a purchase price of $645,000. NGC has put down a nonrefundable deposit of $35,000 that will be applied to the purchase price if they close on the property. The closure is currently scheduled for Dec. 30 at noon but can be moved up if NGC is able to come up with the funding sooner. BIDPA had declined to renew an earlier option back in June after nine previous renewals but reconsidered when NCG came back with a potential new investor. The Massachusetts-based company has been working since 2017 on its proposal to develop two 10-acre greenhouses that would produce 15 million heads of lettuce and 8 million pounds of tomatoes annually and employ approximately 80 people.
In other business:
• City Manager James Wheeler reported he met with the officers of VFW Post 2520 at Veterans Memorial Park to discuss the council’s offer to transfer part of the park to the group. Members had complained that a Trump rally last month had organized too close to their road toll and would not move when requested. The veterans group said it is required to remain nonpartisan and the rally made it appear they were supporting a specific candidate. There were also complaints that kids were climbing on the veteran monuments at an earlier protest.
Wheeler said the veterans group would rather find a way to address their concerns but have the city retain ownership of the entire parcel. One idea discussed is to put up signs telling people not to sit on the monuments and to treat the area with respect. Space will also be created to allow the VFW to move the Spanish-America War monument to the site. An ordinance could also be put in place to give the police department authority to enforce rules there.
• heeler reported that the city has not discussed limiting trick or treat on Halloween. He said he understands there has been a lot of discussion on social media about Halloween. By city ordinance, trick or treat is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween. Mayor Paul Grenier said Gov. Chris Sununu’ task force will be issuing guidelines on Halloween soon and said he thinks the city should wait and follow those guidelines.
• he city received a high bid of $29,250 for the property at 23 Norway Street that it acquired for non-payment of taxes and will award the property to the high bidder.
• here is a fire ban in place and all outdoor burning is prohibited in the city until further notice.
• The council approved paying $58,400 for professional engineering fees for work at the Berlin fire station to HEB Engineers and its subcontractor, Alba Architects. The project includes a major renovation of the fire station including repairing the concrete slabs, steel floor beams, and concrete foundation, replacing all the windows, replace the roofing on the station and tower, replace the boiler, and demolishing the laundromat potion of the neighboring building. The total project cost is estimated at $598,000. Councilor Mark Eastman questioned the $3,600 estimate for engineering the window replacement.
City Manager James Wheeler explained that the engineering cost is usually 10 percent of the project total, which it is in this case. Councilor Mike Rozek said on a large project like this the engineering firm involved take on the liability and oversees the work. In this case, that includes the steel columns in the floor that hold the city’s fleet of fire engines. Mayor Grenier abstained from voting on the contract.
