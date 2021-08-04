BERLIN — In just under a month, the city of Berlin has made progress in cleaning up items placed in public right-of-way areas.
During the Berlin’s City Council’s regularly scheduled meeting Monday, City Manager Jim Wheeler reported to the council the progress made in addressing items that had been deposited in the public right-of-way.
Wheeler specifically thanked the Berlin Police Department and Assistant Director of Public Works Mark Lapointe for their help in identifying and addressing issues. Wheeler said on Monday the city had a claim of automotive mechanical and body work being done on a public street, which was the second such incident in as many weeks. He also said there was an unregistered camper that someone was living in parked on a public street which was also blocking a portion of the sidewalk.
During the council’s July 6 meeting, Mayor Paul Grenier said he had recently taken a drive around Berlin and noted that residents were putting a variety of refuse items on the sidewalks that were creating a public nuisance.
The items Grenier saw included furniture, tires, appliances and other similar items.
“I’d like to have it dealt with,” Grenier said at that time. “We need to get these things off the public right-of-way.”
During an interview Tuesday morning, Wheeler said following the mayor’s request, city officials immediately started to work on resolving the issue, using a multistep approach, with the police department knocking on doors at those residences that had issues.
Wheeler said the public works department then developed a list of properties that the police department could use to make residents aware of the issue and need to clean up their properties.
Wheeler said common items that have been placed in public right-of-way locations include furniture, wood pallets and machine parts.
Wheeler said there were seven properties listed on the original list, but since that time, two more properties have been added to the list. In addition, he said that the police department may have also resolved some issues outside of those on the list.
Wheeler said generally the response has been positive and that most of the people who have been contact have cleared up the issues.
Wheeler said while the city does not want to have to take further action against those property owners who do not abide by the requirements, it will do so if necessary. He said the next step would be to send formal letters to the offending property owners in an attempt to get them to resolve the issue.
Specifically, Section 13-4 of the city’s ordinance deals with obstructions on public ways and prohibits a variety of items from being placed on city streets or other public right-of-ways. The ordinance also includes liability to the property owner for the costs incurred by the city for removal of any such obstructions and can also include a fine of not less than $50 for the first violation, $100 for the second violation, with subsequent violations to face a maximum fine of $1,000 plus penalty assessment.
Wheeler said the goal is to get residents to understand that the roads and sidewalks are not to be blocked with refuse or other debris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.