City will help campground developers find funding

BERLIN — The city will actively help the developers of a large proposed campground development on Route 110 find funding to cover the cost of building a pave road through the 200-acre site.
Roland Berthiaume of ROMIK Developers told the city council Monday night that the project is stalled and the city agreed to a public-private partnership to help move the project forward.
In addition to a 200-site campground, the plans call for 27 residential building lots, and three large commercial lots adjacent to the road. Berthiaume and Mike Couch, both Berlin firefighters, purchased the property five years ago. Their company has the engineering and permitting for the project complete and received conditional site plan approval from the planning board.
Berthiaume explained that a 2,200-foot long road that would open up access to the commercial and house lots as well as the campground. Berthiaume said the estimated cost for the paved road is $1.2 million and he said the cost of the road makes the rest of the project not viable. He said his company has already spent about $750,000 on the project and still has infrastructure to build. Berthiaume asked the city for help to find grant funding for the road.
Councilor Mike Rozek said there is a lot of interest in that section of the city and said ROMIK’s proposal is unique because it offers a campground as well as residential and commercial sections. He noted at the last council meeting there was discussion about extending city water and sewer service further west on Route 110 in response to reports of development interest around Jericho Mountain State Park. He said the cost to extend those utilities could range over $4 million with no firm commitment that the city would recoup its investment in additional property tax revenues. He pointed out the ROMIK site has access to city water and sewer and could serve as a test case. If the demand is there, the city could look at extending water and sewer on Jericho Road.
City Manager James Wheeler said the challenge in attracting grant money for the project is the fact it is privately owned. Rozek suggested the city could take ownership of the road and seek grants as a public entity. Wheeler said there are a few things that would have to be changed to meet city standards. Berlin Community Development Director Pamela Laflamme said ROMIK would have to go back to the planning board because the project has changed and it would require subdivision.
Mayor Paul Grenier asked if the city would be eligible to apply for Community Development Block Grants or federal Northern Border Regional Commission grants if it owned the road. Laflamme said the city could apply for Northern Border monies but would likely have to retain and maintain the road. She also reported that money is limited even for public entities.
Grenier said the focus of the discussion was see if the council was receptive to the idea of a public-private partnership between the city and ROMIK. The mayor said he and staff will get into the details.
Councilor Lucie Remillard said she supported the city helping ROMIK find grant funding but said she preferred the road remain in private ownership. She suggested looking at U.S. Rural Development funds, noting this is an economically distressed area.
Laflamme asked Berthiaume if the company had looked at other financing options. He said they are currently looking but housing lots would be too expensive for this area.
Berthiaume pointed out that they will be creating a new neighborhood and said the city has not seen that that infusion of new taxable property for a long time. With ATV and outdoor recreation growing, he said the project will help attract people to the city. He noted the ATV trail runs through the property.
Councilor Mark Eastman said ROMIK has made a financial commitment to the city and he supports the city helping them find a way to complete the project.
Councilor Peter Higbee said he agreed with everyone that the site is beautiful and supports having city officials work with ROMIK to find grant funding. He said he does not support using taxpayer money to build or maintain the road unless the city is sure the money comes back to the city in a specified period of time through new tax dollars.
Wheeler issued a word of caution, reminding the councilors that if the city ends up maintaining the road, It will delay other Public Works work in the city. But he said if it works out, the added tax revenues will pay for that work.
Contacted Tuesday, Laflamme said she also plans to talk to N.H. Department of Environmental Services to see if a paved road is required. She said there is nothing in the city regulations that require the private road to be paved.
“The City is in definite need of lodging and there is definite demand for a campground in particular. We are also seeing an increase in interest around building lots as well, so we know that there will likely be a return in investments made there, it is just a matter of what funding might allow for some creative partnerships between the public and private sector,” she said.
