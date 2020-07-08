By Barbara Tetreault
BERLIN — The city will go forward this year with repaving a section of Hutchins Street and making repairs to the fire station after it received no bids for repairing the Mason Street Bridge.
At Monday’ meeting, the city council held a first hearing of a resolution authorizing the city to borrow $1.1 million to finance both Hutchins Street and the fire station work. A public hearing is scheduled for the July 18 meeting.
The city will mill and overlay the section of Hutchins Street from the Community Street intersection to near the Napert Street intersection.
Work at the fire station will include replacing the concrete floor, replacing the roof and windows, as well as repairs to the adjacent storage building.
The council had hoped to do the Mason Street bridge this summer and schedule Hutchins Street for the summer of 2021.
Both projects were estimated to cost just under $550,00. But City Manager James Wheeler reported the city received no bids from general contractors for the Mason Street Bridge project when bids were opened on June 24.
Spanning the Androscoggin River in downtown Berlin, the Mason Street bridge needs substantial work including concrete repairs to the abutments and pier, replacement of girder bearings, partial and full depth deck repairs, and replacement of expansion joints, barrier membrane and bridge pavement.
Wheeler said HEB Engineering, which is overseeing the project for the city, asked firms why they did not bid on the project.
HEB Vice President Chris Fournier wrote there was concern about the time allotted for work in the canal, which has to coincide with Central Rivers Power annual shutdown in September.
He said the 10 days allotted is considered tight and recommended asking Central Powers to expand that period from 10 days to 17 days for next year. Fournier said many of the contractors already had work lined up or the lead time was not sufficient.
Fournier said all the firms expressed interest in bidding on the project if it were rescheduled to 2021.
Wheeler said the city will keep on the look-out for any stimulus funding as a result of COVID-19 but that appears increasingly unlikely.
Councilor Mike Rozek suggested the city go out to bid for the Mason Street Bridge in January to attract competitive bids.
