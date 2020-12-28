BERLIN — City officials warn that while number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state prison are dropping, there are increasing numbers among the community.
“What is certain is that there has been an increase in the incidence of positive COVID cases in our community,” said City Manager James Wheeler.
The state Department of Health and Human Services reported 113 positive cases in Berlin Sunday. In the meantime, the number of positive inmate cases at the state prison dropped from 84 on Dec. 23 to 63 Monday. There are 14 active cases among staff members at the facility. Wheeler said that means there are approximately 50 positive cases in the community.
“The tools for inhibiting transmission of COVID remain the same while we wait for the distribution of vaccine,” Wheeler said. “Wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance.”
Brian O’Hearn, Androscoggin Valley Hospital Chief Nursing Officer and a member of the regional COVID-19 task force, said the first wave of cases at the prison were more than three weeks ago. He said as those individuals recover and positive numbers will decline. To prevent the virus from spreading at the prison, inmates who have tested positive are placed in medical isolation while those exposed to the virus are quarantined. Staff who have been exposed are also quarantined.
The recent jump in positive cases has worried Mayor Paul Grenier and other community leaders because of the city’s vulnerability with two nursing homes, two prisons, and a large percentage of older residents. Over the past week, the Berlin branch of Northeast Credit Union and a Gorham restaurant closed temporarily because of positive cases. Grenier pointed out that spouses of prison employees work throughout the community and the virus can spread inadvertently.
The two nursing homes in the city have so far have avoided any significant outbreaks and here is been a collaborative effort among the nursing homes, city, and health care providers to prevent one from happening. Berlin has an ordinance requiring people to wear a mask out in public and the city council recently renewed the ordinance.
The state Department of Health and Human Services Sunday reported 891 new cases with 11 of those cases in Coos County. There were also seven deaths. DHHS lists a total of 6,994 positive COVID-19 cases diagnosed in the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.