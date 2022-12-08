BERLIN — A special work session meeting of the Berlin City Council at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, is expected to result in the setting of the tax rate.

The city council meets every other week, typically following a first and third Monday of the month schedule. The night begins, if needed, with a council committee meeting, a work session and the regular meeting. Public comment is not accepted in a work session whereas it is in the regular session. Municipalities elsewhere follow this practice.

