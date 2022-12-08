BERLIN — A special work session meeting of the Berlin City Council at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, is expected to result in the setting of the tax rate.
The city council meets every other week, typically following a first and third Monday of the month schedule. The night begins, if needed, with a council committee meeting, a work session and the regular meeting. Public comment is not accepted in a work session whereas it is in the regular session. Municipalities elsewhere follow this practice.
Once the city's new tax rate is set, property owners have 30 days from the time the bill is mailed and received to pay what is due.
The current tax rate is $35.93 per $1,000 property valuation.
In other Dec. 5 city council news, the board:
• Heard a virtual presentation from Jarad J. Vartanian of Manchester-based Vachon Clukay & Company PC of the Fiscal Year 2021 audit, for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021. In FY21, staff turnover in City Hall made it “ a tough year,” Vartanian said. Extra federal review due to the COVID-19 pandemic funding added to the workload. A new software program for the city’s financial needs will be implemented at a later date. Vartanian recommended the city take advantage of technical assistance to set up the software for ease of use. The best way to review of the schools’ payroll or bills also was mentioned.
• Voted to schedule a Dec. 19 public hearing on an application for the downtown tax relief incentive program at 121 Main St. The property is owned by Aaron Throneberry-Perkins. Plans call for the property’s remodeling to become a new bar and grille, a gym, pool hall and office spaces. There will be no housing at the site. Per a memo from Pamela Laflamme, director of strategic initiatives and assistant city manager: The amount of the renovations is estimated at $1.25 million. The value of the building at 121 Main St. is $226,700. The proposal meets the criteria for the tax-relief incentive as the building’s rehabilitation exceeds 15 percent of the pre-rehabilitation assessed value. Work would begin this spring if the application is approved by the council. “It’s a very ambitious project,” Laflamme said. A mention that Throneberry-Perkins was going into the project with his eyes wide open as to its complexity and cost was made.
• Approved a request from the Berlin & Coos County Historical Society to close the section of School Street from High Street to Church Street to traffic for visitor safety during the society’s Dec. 10 grand opening at the Moffett House Museum and the Berlin Falls House.
• Discussed with City Manager Warren a plan for 2023 for a reorganized Capital Improvement Plan. Councilor Peter Morency started the conversation about the CIP, which budgets over several years, typically in a municipality over a 5-year span, payment plans to cover large projects or purchases. Some items can remain in the operating budget, Warren said. Projects and purchases over $100,000 are required to be on the CIP. A CIP-listed project would be reviewed to ensure they’re relevant to the goals of an updated city master plan, Warren said.
• Rejected a reconsideration request by out-of-state property owner Anne (Falardeau) Swanson to repurchase from the city without full payment, interest and fees a triple-decker home she formerly owned at 185 Park St.
• Recognized the work of the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce for its revival of the Parade of Lights along Berlin’s Main Street on Nov. 25. Councilor Diana Berthiaume worked with the Chamber to organize this.
