BERLIN — Recycling — the need and desire by the city for more residents to do so — came up during Monday night’s review of the Public Works’ department budget.

The budget approved for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30, is $2,562825. The budget proposed for FY24 is $2,656,532, a 3.66 percent increase.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.