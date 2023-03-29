BERLIN — Recycling — the need and desire by the city for more residents to do so — came up during Monday night’s review of the Public Works’ department budget.
The budget approved for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30, is $2,562825. The budget proposed for FY24 is $2,656,532, a 3.66 percent increase.
Berlin does not have a pay-as-you-throw program. Its trash is collected each week, curbside, and bi-weekly, or every two weeks, curbside recycling is picked up. The convenient services are included in the city’s taxes.
On the city’s website, berlinnh.gov, berlinnh.gov/trash-recycling, information can be found about recycling and related services, including transfer station permits for the Jericho Road-based transfer station.
Some residents are more dedicated to recycling than others, an intentional practice that Mayor Paul Grenier would like to see more of. He spoke of one resident — not mentioning a name — whose recycling bin was filled with recyclable items and filled far more than a trash barrel or bag. He compared this recycler to someone else on the same street where the recycling and trash situation was reversed, and not for the better.
Discussion turned to mention of a public works’ employee — also unnamed — who continues to encourage recycling by residents via public art. Think empty recycling bins arranged as outdoor sculptures; think colorful creativity if the empty bins are of different colors and can form a partial rainbow.
Along with an increase in recycling by residents, Grenier wants a decrease in the number of junk cars sitting in yards around the city.
Councilor Roland Theberge mentioned a number of unregistered boats also are occupying space in yards.
Councilor Robert Theberge raised the question of issuing fines for this leftover stuff on lawns.
Which is why Warren wants to have a discussion on the matter.
“This is never well received in every committee I’ve ever worked in,” Warren said.
Warren suggested having a discussion on the topic to work out a solution.
In other DPW news, when the City Council approves the resolution to accept $200,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds from the Coos County delegation for a new salt shed, it will be placed away from any wetlands.
A second and third reading of the resolution, 2023-11, is required for approval, according to Warren.
