BERLIN — City Manager Phillip L. Warren Jr. is proposing a $40.7 million budget for FY24, a 3.70% increase over the city's current $39.2 spending plan.
Next fiscal year's proposed budget, which begins on July 1, is a “level-service budget,” said Warren and reflects, at this moment, the budget without any supplemental aid coming out of Gov. Chris Sununu’s office. The full amount is $40,714,604.
“This is using zero anticipated surpluses from anywhere,” Mayor Paul Grenier told councilors Monday night.
Warren said he prefers to start the budget discussion season with a budget that is not counting on supplemental aid from the governor. The current fiscal budget is $39,263,697.
As such, if there is no additional aid from Concord, to cover the cost of the proposed $40.7 million budget — due to contractual city worker wage increases plus increases in health insurance — taxes would rise about $2.69 per $1,000 property valuation. The current property tax in Berlin is $27.26 per $1,000 property valuation.
Warren's budget does include $18,685,724 in estimated revenues, a 7.64% decrease from the current $20,230,750 in estimated revenues.
“I’m not comfortable in applying them at this point,” said Warren of any additional, unexpected revenues that might come the city’s way.
In presenting his first budget to the city council as city manager, Warren prefers to not count on money that at the present moment, does not exist. In the past, such as when Jim Wheeler was city manager, an expectation that $800,000 to $1.2 million would be returned to Berlin in state aid was factored in. Warren said he prefers not to work that way.
“This budget is strictly an expenditure request,” Grenier said.
That is not to say that extra money might not come to the city’s coffers.
There are no new personnel positions in the budget, only existing positions. A request made in December by former Main Street Program director Sylvia Poulin to move an employee into Recreation and Parks to help with the city's landscape beautification program is in the FY24 budget.
Savings on what the city pays to fuel its vehicles is an area Warren said he is looking into. The city manager said he is checking into a program with Irving that may “trim some costs at the pumps and taxes.”
“I’m still researching that to see if we can get the same deal,” said Warren.
“It’s a very lean budget,” he told councilors.
There isn’t a lot of waste or revolving funds or surplus, Warren added.
He also told the council that he welcomed direction from them regarding the FY24 budget.
Budget discussions by department will start every Monday night beginning March 13 at 6:30 p.m. in the work-session room where City Council meets. The schedule is: March 13, Berlin Board of Education; March 20, Administration/Funds/IT; March 27, Public Works Division; April 3, Outside Agencies and Community Services Division; and April 10, Safety Division.
On April 17, the council will continue its review of the proposed budget, with April 24 set as a second meeting with the Board of Education.
The public hearing on the proposed budget is set for Tuesday, May 30.
Monday, June 5, is the first reading of the resolution for the proposed budget. The budget resolution is set to be adopted on Monday, June 19, per the current schedule.
