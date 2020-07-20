BERLIN — The city is looking for election workers for the upcoming primary in September and the general election in November.
City Clerk Shelli Fortin said she needs two ballot clerks and has a number of supervisor of the checklist positions open that she would like to fill. Election workers are paid a small stipend by the city and also provided meals.
Fortin stressed the state is supplying each polling place with all the necessary PPE to provide for the safety of election officials, poll workers, and voters. The equipment being provided includes KN-95 masks for election officials, surgical masks for voters, face shields, gloves, hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes, sneeze guards, and social distancing signs.
The quantity of equipment being supplied to each polling place is calculated using election turnout figures from 2016, adjusted to allow for a potential increase in voters as well as a potential increase in absentee voters.
Fortin said voters can apply for an absentee ballot until the day before each election. She said the city already has received quite a few absentee applications. People can call the city clerk’s office for an application or apply on-line at www.berlinnh.gov.
Gov. Sununu last week signed a bill that creates a box on the application specifying that voters are seeking to vote by absentee because of COVID-19. The bill also allows voters to fill out one absentee application for both the primary and general election. Municipal officials will be able to begin processing the ballots several days before the election but no one can view or tally the votes until Election Day.
