BERLIN — While the future of the Brown School continues to draw public criticism, the most recent city council meeting also drew public support in the form of speakers and a petition favoring the city's plan.
Residents again appeared before the Berlin City Council Monday evening to discuss the recent decision to transfer the former Brown School building to New England Family Housing/TKB Properties for $1, speaking in favor of and against the measure.
Resident Lori Korzen, read from a letter she submitted to the city council asking the council to reconsider the sale of the building for just $1.
She said the building is a beautiful building in a prime location and is estimated to be worth over $1 million. She said the city apparently still owed money for new windows that were put in the building a few years ago and that it makes no sense to give the building away for a dollar when the people of Berlin are still paying off the windows.
Korzen said it was her understanding that the building was not put out for bid but for a request for proposals and that when the two proposals originally came back in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, the council chose to award it to Wildcat, LLC. Korzen said she has spoken to Fred Dambrie of Wildcat, who he told her he did not back out of that 2019 deal.
Korzen said another request for proposals was sent out this fall with both Wildcat and New England Family Housing again showing interest.
In reviewing the proposals, Korzen said New England Family Housing proposed a 20-unit complex at the former school building and wanted the city to sponsor a Community Development Block Grant in the amount of $500,000, which would require 51 percent of units to be designated for low-to-moderate-income housing.
By contrast, she said Wildcat LLC's proposal was to turn the Brown School into a 17-unit complex, which would provide for units to be set aside as short-term residences for traveling doctors and nurses at Androscoggin Valley Hospital. Wildcat's proposal included a plan to use the gym at the former school.
Korzen said the biggest difference between the two proposals in her opinion is that the Wildcat proposal included keeping the gymnasium, which could be used for basketball games, meetings and other functions by schools and Berlin residents.
Korsen said Dambrie is still interested in purchasing the school and that he said he had already put $10,000 into the proposal.
During the meeting, Korzen referenced a potential conflict of interest relating to the New England Family Housing proposal but didn’t go into any details as to what the conflict might be, saying only that she had checked with the National Association of Realtors on the issue.
Korzen’s letter refers to an unnamed female council member, who Korzen asserted should have recused herself from the vote. The letter further states that when whatever relationship she is referring to was brought to light, “it was flat out denied telling me that I was lying and needed to check my facts. When I did ‘check my facts,’ I was indeed correct.”
Following Monday’s meeting, Korzen sent an email to the editor and former editor of The Berlin Sun, in which she asserted that the conflict of interest was with council member Lucie Remillard. She said the owner of New England Family housing, Kevin Lacasse, is Remillard’s brother’s nephew by marriage and, specifically, that Remillard’s sister-in-law and Lacasse’s mother are twins.
Under New Hampshire law, affirmed by court rulins in the 1960s, the assertions made by Korzen wouldn’t rise to the level of a conflict of interest.
In Preston v. Gillman, 104 N. H. 279 (1962), the court found: "It is a general rule of law, and the law in New Hampshire, that `there is a conflict of interest when a public officer votes on a matter in which he has a direct personal and pecuniary interest.'"
And in Atherton v. Concord, 109 N.H. 164 (1968), it was decided: “The rule is also well established that, to disqualify, the personal pecuniary interest of the official must be immediate, definite, and capable of demonstration; not remote, uncertain, contingent, and speculative, that is, such ‘that men of ordinary capacity and intelligence would not be influenced by it.”
This means Remillard would have to have a direct personal and financial interest in the transaction, not that she might possibly be distantly related to someone involved in the project.
The connection also doesn’t meet the definition of “family member” under New Hampshire law (RSA Title I Chapter 15A:2 III) which defines family member for possible conflicts of interest as, “Any person related to and living in the same domicile as the elected official, public official, public employee, constitutional official, or legislative employee who shares a common economic interest in the expenses of daily living, including, but not limited to, a spouse, child, or parents.”
Resident Spencer Fortier also said he was against the transfer to New England Family Housing due to a conflict of interest that made the transfer unfair to other bidders but he did not go into specifics. Fortier said putting out a request for proposals was not the same as putting the project out for bid, which would have ensured the best price for a parcel.
Fortier said Berlin does not need more low-income housing as it already has between 400 and 600 units, 10 to 40 of which, he said, are currently vacant. He said the city needs more medium to upscale units for families.
Fortier said the city is simply trying to get rid of the Brown School.
He further said kids of low-to-moderate income parents are disruptive in classrooms and cause other problems in schools. He said if the city looks at other low-to-moderate-income properties in the city, residents do not work, they pay their rent with HUD or welfare.
“You can’t get a McChicken for a dollar,” he said, adding that the sale is poor stewardship of taxpayer resources. He said the final assessment of the former school property was $1.2 million and that selling it for $1 is a “slap in the face.”
Later in the meeting, Fortier said he had spoken to a handful of landlords, business owners and homeowners in the community who told him sales of properties like the Brown School are why the local economy hasn’t been jumpstarted and why businesses are failing.
Resident Micah Backner counseled those speaking on the issue to avoid sweeping generalizations about those who might be impoverished. He said he was raised on government assistance programs and is a productive member of society.
Resident Mark Ginnetty asked the council whether it anticipated the currently assessed value for the property staying the same based upon the proposed project. He also asked how much the city owes on the building.
Resident Eli Clemmer told the council there are many frustrated people in the city who feel selling the school for $1 is a slap in the face. He suggested the council bridge the gap on what is still owed on the property would a long way to appeasing those people. He said the community does need affordable housing, but suggested looking at overall community needs of the community, including such things as use of the gym for community events.
Resident Steve Korzen then presented a petition signed by several dozen residents who object to the sale under the current terms. The petition reiterated concerns voiced at Monday's and previous meetings. Korzen called the transaction a giveaway and said the city needs to get away from this type of deal.
Resident Nathan Morin also presented a petition to the council, this one in favor of the sale of Brown School for $1 to New England Family Housing. Morin’s petition supports the sale of the property for the following reasons:
1. The city provided two opportunities for interested parties to bid on the project.
2. The decision to sell to New England Family Housing was not made in a vacuum. The Brown School Committee’s membership included residents of the neighborhood and city officials.
"We firmly believe the city conducted this process in an open and transparent manner," the petition states, going on to say:
3. Previously the property was not on the city’s tax rolls, and New England Family Housing is a for-profit entity that will pay property taxes.
4. It was stated at a previous council meeting that the back corner of school sits within a flood plain and may need asbestos remediation in the cellar. Selling to New England Family Housing will mean any necessary environmental cleanup won’t be at the expense of taxpayers.
5. The citizens of Berlin had plenty of time to offer input. Brown School has been closed for two years.
The petition finishes by saying, "We do not want to see such a beautiful and iconic space remain empty."
Resident Ted Bosen spoke regarding the sale. He said he is a member of the Berlin Planning Board and that the board voted unanimously to approve the sale to New England Family Housing.
He said the board discussed the matter and there was no opposition. He said the board came to the conclusion that the sale was in the best interest of the city due to the reputation of New England Family Housing.
Bosen said New England Family housing turns buildings into quality housing, which he said was needed in the city. He said there are a lot of young people in the city who are underwater trying to afford housing. He also said the prospect of tax dollars being generated by the old school, similar to the former Bartlett School building, which is now apartments, would be good for the city.
Mayor Paul Grenier replied to some of questions and concerns brought up by the public. He said the city doesn’t owe any money on the Brown School and the bond for repairs was part of a $53 million bond issue that was floated in 2013. That the bond had been satisfied with respect to all of the schools.
Since 2010, Grenier said the city has put $264,193 into a number of repairs to the school. Since 2019 when the school closed, the city has incurred $53,548.43 in utility expenses, which has been offset in part by $7,550 in revenue from Androscoggin Valley Hospital for recent rent payments relating to using the building for COVID-19 related purposes.
Grenier said the city does not yet have a purchase and sale agreement for the property because the city wanted to include a list of restrictions regarding how the property could be used, including restricting outbuildings, trailers and unlicensed motor vehicles. He said the city would speak with New England Family Housing about possibly retaining the gym for public use. He said the city will make this a workable solution for everyone involved.
