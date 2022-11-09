BERLIN — Calls to Berlin City Hall offices with messages left are not being ignored — the telephone system voice mail once in place is no longer properly functioning. The voice mail system can no longer be repaired as the company that once did so is no longer in business. City officials ask that anyone who has called any business or government office within City Hall and not gotten an answer or return phone call after leaving a voice mail message to call again. A new phone/telecommunications system installation is underway, said Pam Laflamme, community development director, at the council’s Nov. 7 meeting. “We are very sorry for the inconvenience but we are working on it. A replacement is under way,” Laflamme said.

