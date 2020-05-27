BERLIN —The city council is advertising for bids to reconstruct the Mason Street Bridge and will finance the bridge and capital improvements at the fire station through a ten-year construction loan.
Over the Androscoggin River in downtown Berlin, the Mason Street Bridge needs substantial work including concrete repairs to the abutments and pier, replacement of girder bearings, partial and full depth deck repairs, and replacement of expansion joints, barrier membrane and bridge pavement. HEB Engineers estimates the cost of the project at $532,400.
At last week’s council work session, City Manager James Wheeler said it does not appear there will be any stimulus money for infrastructure work in the near future. Wheeler raised the issue with the state’s Congressional delegation and the latest bill proposed by the House has money for state and local budgets. But the bill has to go through the Senate and that is expected to take time as the two bodies disagree on issues.
So with the design work done, Wheeler asked to put the project out for bids immediately. He said some of bridge work has to be scheduled during September when Central Rivers Power does its annual shutdown and there is no water in the canal.
Councilor Mike Rozek suggested the council postpone the project until next year. He said that would allow time to see if any stimulus money will be released for infrastructure work. He also said if the work is not completed on time this summer, the bridge could be out of service all winter. He suggested going out to bid earlier next year. Councilor Mark Eastman said he agreed with postponing the bridge for a year. He said the city doesn’t have to rush and can wait to see if funding becomes available.
Wheeler said the contract will provide damages of $1,000 a day if the contractor does not meet the contract schedule. He said the design work is done and the project is ready to go out to bid.
Councilor Roland Theberge said the bridge is not in good shape and he felt the city should not delay in getting it fixed. He said he feared the bridge might collapse. Councilor Lucie Remillard asked if the work could be safely postponed. Rozek said pictures showed the bridge compromised because of salt but said he did not see a problem with waiting another 10 months.
Mayor Paul Grenier said he was uncomfortable with waiting another year and argued the cost will increase.
“Why wait,” he asked. “It’s just going to cost more.”
Councilor Russell Otis said he supported getting it done now. He said he believes there will be fewer grants available next year. Eastman asked if the bridge is on the N.H. Department of Transportation’s red list. Grenier said it has been on the list for two years but projects on the list are 10 years out.
Wheeler reminded the council that during the budget they discussed taking out a $1 million construction loan to do the bridge and replace the floor and do some other work at the fire station. Interest on a 10-year loan would be 2.3 percent.
Rozek said the fire station was not built for the weight of today’s apparatus. He said he could support a construction loan to get that work done especially with interest rates as low as they are today.
Councilor Peter Higbee said if stimulus money for infrastructure projects comes through, the city has no shortage of projects that need to be done.
The council voted to allow Wheeler to put the Mason Street Bridge project out for bid with bids due by June 24. The council will still have to vote to award the contract.
The schedule calls for construction to begin and the bridge to close on Aug. 31. Central Rivers Power will conduct its shutdown from Sept. 14-25. The contract calls for the bridge to reopen Oct. 16 and project to be completed by Oct. 30.
