BERLIN — The city council last week concluded its budget sessions with department heads by meeting with the fire and police departments. The council and city manager will now work to trim the proposed fiscal 2021-22 budget and its projected $8.29 tax rate increase for the May public hearing.
Fire Chief James Watkins reported there were not a lot of changes in the fire department budget of $2.4 million. He said there were increases in line items for retirement and health insurance, vehicle repair and building maintenance. On the other hand, there were decreases in holiday pay, callback for alarms, worker’s compensation and Social Security.
Overall, Watkins said the proposed budget is up $42,619.
The chief reported the budget includes a 1 percent salary increase for him. The city has not reached agreement on a new contract for firefighters but Watkins said there is some increase in the salary item because all the firefighters have now made first class. He said 94 percent of his budget is salaries and benefits.
Watkins said the department’s biggest threat is its aging apparatus. The department was successful in getting a $167,000 grant to replace its self-contained breathing apparatus.
The chief said the grant provided 25 harnesses, 50 cylinders, and 25 masks, along with 10 additional face masks and a pack tracker. The city’s match was $8,300. Councilor Mark Eastman praised Watkins for his work seeking grants.
The city has applied for a $650,000 federal grant to purchase a new fire engine to replace Engine 1. The application narrowly missed being chosen last year and the city is hopeful it will be successful this year. It would require a 10 percent match.
Watkins said the council needs to look at replacing the 1996 ladder truck, which was out of service for repairs last year. He said he has put together a committee to at cost effective options.
Mayor Paul Grenier noted more than half of the projected increase in the fire budget is the increase in the state retirement system costs. Otherwise, he said the fire department is basically level funded.
Councilor Roland Theberge said he was impressed with the professionalism of the department in rescuing the woman after her car went over a 30-foot bank into the Dead River.
Police Chief Peter Morency said it has been a tough year for the department, which he said is reflected in its budget. The budget is up $259,770 or 7.7 percent. He said total calls for service between 2019 and 2020 were down slightly.
Assault and sexual assaults were both down as was the number of motor vehicle accidents. But drug complaints were up 71 percent and many of those complaints were at recurring locations. Police handled 40 suspected overdoses. Felonies and misdemeanors were up as were thefts and burglaries.
Morency emphasized that 90 percent of the department’s time is spent on a small percentage of the population and that most citizens are law abiding.
On the budget side, the chief said the salary level for his position has been increased from $94,322 to $115,080 to prepare for transition to a full-time police chief.
Morency has been serving as a part-time chief since his retirement in 2009. He said he has a tentative agreement to continue serving until January so that line item may decrease some. He reviewed some personnel changes and upgrades to the dispatch computer software.
There were building maintenance and overtime costs due to COVID-19 but Morency said those costs were covered by federal funding that came to the city. While the new boiler has saved heating costs, the chief noted gas prices are up. Morency said retirement and insurance costs are also up.
Eastman said he appreciated the detailed budget and said given the drug problems, he could not support a cut in police personnel.
Morency said he was successful last year in getting state funding to set up a Coos County Drug team with the city and Coos County each paying $20,000.
Gov. Chris Sununu and the Executive Council last week approved $162,500 for that team retroactive to January.
On the capital budget side, Morency said he is asking for one new cruiser this year instead of two because last year’s cruisers were delayed and put on fewer miles because of COVID-19. But the department still needs to set up two cruisers with police equipment at a cost of $17,000 each.
The capital list includes a new power supply for radio equipment at the station and Cates Hill tower, audio-visual equipment for the interview room, an outside camera, surge protector, chargers and networking equipment.
Morency said the radio tower on Cates Hill is aging and the department is working with a partner to put up a new one. The city’s cost would be $25,000 annually for a lease-to-own agreement.
He said he tried to get a grant to put up a tower but was unsuccessful because the city does not own the land. The tower serves many emergency agencies in the valley.
The police capital request also includes $47,200 to pave the parking area at the station but Grenier indicated he did not consider that a priority.
The $7,000 for the body camera contract drew some discussion. Councilor Lucie Remillard asked how many body cameras the department has.
Deputy Chief Dan Buteau said there are 14 and Morency noted that all uniformed officers wear a body camera.
Grenier asked if there are regulations for their use and Morency said there are regulations governing when they can be on and off.
Grenier said the department does a fantastic job hiring good officers. He asked Police Commissioner Chair Gerard Nault if he wanted to make any statement.
Nault said this is his 12th budget and he respects the fiscal challenges facing the council. He said these are tough times and police are being more scrutinized and criticized.
He said he agrees with the mayor that Berlin has a very professional department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.