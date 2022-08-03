BERLIN — The Berlin City Council meeting Monday began with a presentation by Monica Hurly of Corcoran consulting associates on the property revaluation update for 2022.  

According to Hurley, the last full revaluation in Berlin was in 2020. It had a final equalization ratio of 98.2 percent, meaning assessed property values were at 98.2 percent of real estate sales values.

