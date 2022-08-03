BERLIN — The Berlin City Council meeting Monday began with a presentation by Monica Hurly of Corcoran consulting associates on the property revaluation update for 2022.
According to Hurley, the last full revaluation in Berlin was in 2020. It had a final equalization ratio of 98.2 percent, meaning assessed property values were at 98.2 percent of real estate sales values.
But the real estate market has been volatile over the past few years, and the 2021 equalization ratio was 76.5 percent. Without the revaluation, the current assessment-to-sales ratio for all qualified sales would be 54 percent.
State law requires that a full value reassessment be done every five years. The city is required to have assessments between 90 and 110 percent of real estate market value. In 2021, the New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration determined that the city of Berlin had an assessment value of 82 percent. If no re-evaluation had been done, it said the equalization rate would have been 54 percent.
The housing market has continued to rise by 41 percent from 2021 to 2022 or 11 percent for the past 10 months from October to July said Hurley.
Looking at the sales analysis she said of 135 qualified sales, the market value has seen an increase 81.8 percent between 2020 and 2022.
The impact study showed the market value for single family homes has increased 75 percent; two-family homes increased by 105 percent; three-family homes by 118 percent and four-plus units by 51 percent. Commercial and industrial units’ market value is up by only 12 percent.
Hurley said she believed that market value will continue to increase during the second half of 2022 due to low inventory.
Hurley explained the next processes in the evaluation. Between Aug. 5 and Aug. 12 notices of new values will be mailed to all taxpayers. Then from Aug. 15-26, phone calls will be accepted to schedule informal hearings with staff at city hall.
From Aug. 22-31, informal hearings by appointment will be offered at city hall, and personal inspections will be done if requested by the taxpayer at the hearing.
The rest of the process, from Aug. 31-Sept. 9, will be the finalization of values and second notice mailings, scheduled to go out on Sept. 12, with the final turnover of values.
March 2023 is the first due date for abatement applications, to be reviewed from April through May of 2023.
The final tax rate will be established by NHDRA.
Corcoran was directed by the city council to proceed with the revaluation.
