BERLIN — An off-road recreation park, a solar-powered pod line up Jericho Mountain, and three separate campgrounds — the Route 110 area near Jericho Mountain State Park is attracting attention from developers.
In response, the city is looking at economic incentives it can offer to encourage development and make infrastructure improvements there. With Benoit Lamontagne and Bridgett Beckwith from the N.H. Business and Economic Affairs attending via Zoom, the city council Monday discussed a variety of tax incentive proposals and federal funding opportunities.
The most sweeping idea is creating a Tax Increment Financing district under state regulations.
Beckwith said for a TIF district, the community defines an area that needs major infrastructure improvements to attract new investments.
Mayor Paul Grenier noted for the Route 110 area that would include extending city water and sewer lines. The city is also talking about extending the urban compact line on Route 110 about two miles, from White Mountain Distributors all the way to the entrance to Jericho park. That would have the city responsible for maintaining that added mileage.
Beckwith said a TIF district would allow the city to use new property tax revenue generated by business expansion, renovation, or new construction within the district to cover the cost of providing water and sewer. That way, the existing tax base is maintained and once the bonds are paid, the new valuation goes on the tax rolls.
Beckwith also outlined two other state economic incentives that can be used to attract new businesses. One is the creating an Economic Revitalization Zone, which offers companies credits on their state Business Profits Tax or Business Enterprise Tax. The other is the Coos County Job Creation Tax Credit, which provides businesses with a state tax credit for every full-time job created.
On the federal side, Lamontagne said the city can seek federal Economic Development Administration grant money for public infrastructure projects like water and sewer. He said those grants tend to be in the $2 million range. He said there are also USDA Rural Development loans and grants the city can seek.
Between the various agencies and programs, Lamontagne said there are a lot of resources the city and potential new employers can access. He said his department will work with the city in any way it can to promote economic growth.
“We want to be there by your side,” he said.
Grenier said at next Monday’s council meeting he would like to get into a detailed discussion on creating a TIF and will invite Berlin Industrial Development and Park Authority Chair Mike Caron to attend. The mayor said he would like to have an application ready by next spring.
Lamontagne promised to get an expert on TIF districts to join the meeting next week.
