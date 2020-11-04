BERLIN — With COVID-19 cases on the rise, the city council is considering an emergency ordinance requiring the public to wear masks or facial coverings in Berlin businesses, restaurants and municipal buildings.
The ordinance would require employees to wear a mask or face covering when interacting with the public and anytime they are within 6 feet of a customer or co-worker. Similarly, people must wear a mask entering a business, restaurant or government building. The only people exempt from the ordinance must demonstrate that a medical professional has advised that wearing a mask poses a health risk to the individual.
The council had a first reading on the ordinance Monday and has scheduled a special meeting for Monday, Nov. 9, to allow for a public hearing before deciding on a final vote.
New Hampshire does not have a mask mandate but various communities, including Durham, Hanover, Concord, Keene and Exeter, have adopted mask mandates. The ordinance before the council was prepared by the city’s COVID-19 Task Force using Nashua’s ordinance as a model because it has been upheld by the courts.
There were 80 active COVID-19 cases in Coos County as of Nov. 2, with 25 in Berlin, 27 in Colebrook, six in Clarksville and five in Stewartstown. There are also active cases in Gorham, Randolph, Milan, Errol, Pittsburg, Columbia, Northumberland, Lancaster, Whitefield and Dalton.
Mayor Paul Grenier said his major concern is the increasing number of positive cases will force another shut down. He said many local businesses are surviving by a thread and if forced to shut down again, he fears many will not survive.
“This is serious,” he said, stressing that wearing a mask has been shown to be effective in reducing the transmission.
“I really don’t like wearing a mask myself,” Grenier said, but said this is a time when the entire valley needs to take care of each other. He said Gorham is watching what Berlin is doing and may follow suit.
Councilor Lucie Remillard said she is happy to see the city consider a mask ordinance. She said she has been in stores where customers have ignored signs to wear a mask. She said the ordinance will make that mandatory.
“I’m really pleased to see this,” she said.
Grenier agreed, noting that enacting a city ordinance takes the burden off business owners having to engage with customers who refuse to wear marks.
Councilor Peter Higbee said he thinks the government has a duty to take action for the good of the community. With the city seeing its highest number of positive cases, he called for the council to schedule a special meeting next Monday and not wait two weeks until the next regular council meeting.
City Manager James Wheeler said the proposed ordinance does not apply to children under 10 years of age. It would sunset after 90 days unless re-adopted by the council. But Superintendent of Schools Julie King pointed out students age 4 and up wear masks at school. She said it has not been a problem with the younger kids.
Councilor Mike Rozek asked how the city would enforce the ordinance. Wheeler said the Durham ordinance charges $100 for the first violation, $200 for the second, and $500 for three and over.
Police Chief Peter Morency said he would request some flexibility in enforcing the ordinance. He said the object of the ordinance is to get people to do the right thing. He noted, for example, there are times when it is not appropriate for his officers to wear masks.
Grenier suggest before next week, Morency and the task force can come back with the a recommendation on fines and enforcement and on lowering the age limit to 4 years old.
Grenier urged the public to email or send by mail comments ahead of the meeting to info@berlinnh.gov or sending comments in writing to the Mayor & City Council at 168 Main St. Berlin, NH 03570 by 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 9.
The proposed ordinance reads as follows:
1. Employees of all businesses shall wear a face covering over their mouth and nose when interacting with the public and whenever they are within six feet of a co-worker or a customer.
2) Members of the public entering any business, including without limitation any outdoor area where business of any sort is conducted, work site, or government building must wear a face covering, such as a fabric mask, scarf, or bandana over their nose and mouth.
3) Members of the public entering a restaurant for the purpose of picking up food for take-out or any other purpose must wear a face covering over their mouth and nose. Members of the public dining outdoors at a restaurant may remove face covering while seated at their table.
4) Residents, visitors, and members of the public entering or present at a residential or commercial building complex of greater than two (2) units must wear a face covering over their nose and mouth while in common areas and communal spaces.
5) As used herein “face covering” means a covering made of cloth, fabric, or other soft or permeable material, without holes, that covers only the nose, mouth, and surrounding areas of the lower face. A face covering may be factory made or homemade and improvised from ordinary household material.
6) Notwithstanding the above this order does not require children under 10 years of age to wear face covering (parents should make their own judgment). Face covering is not recommended for children less than 2 years of age.
7) A face covering is also not required to be worn by any person if said person can show a medical professional has advised that wearing a face covering may pose a risk to said person for health related reasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.