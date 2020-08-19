BERLIN — Voting in the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the work load for town and city clerks with large numbers of voters seeking absentee ballots for the upcoming Sept. 8 primary.
This year, voters are allowed to request an absentee ballot if they have a fear of contracting COVID-19.
Berlin City Clerk Shelli Fortin said she has sent out 207 absentee ballots so far and requests are still coming in. In comparison, in the 2016 primary, Berlin had a total of 70 absentee ballots.
To vote by absentee ballot, voters must contact their city or town clerk to obtain an application or download an application form online at the N.H. Secretary of State’s website. Once they receive their ballot and fill it out, the ballot can be mailed or hand delivered to the city or town clerk. Absentee ballots must be received by 5 p.m. on election day.
Complicating matters, Fortin reported that a number of households in the city received mailers or cards from the N.H. Republican State Committee with an error in the return address. The party sent the mailers, which advised how to apply for an absentee ballot registration application, all over the state. But the return address listed Dunham. The state said the error in the return address was a printing mistake and said it sent out corrected forms. The N.H. Attorney General’s office is following the matter to make sure the forms get to the correct clerk.
In addition, Fortin said some of the mailers were addressed to residents who were deceased or had never voted.
One woman reported getting a mailer addressed to her husband, who passed away 10 years ago. The city clerk said she received about 20 calls from residents concerned about the mailer.
Fortin said she called the N.H Republican party and was told they used a third party vendor and will not use that vendor again. She said she wanted the public to know the mailing was not something that came out of her office in Berlin.
The Secretary of State’s office on Friday sent out “informational mailers to every household in New Hampshire as part of a public awareness campaign to inform voters about their options for voting in the 2020 elections under COVID-19.
Included in the mailer were resources for checking one's registration status; requirements for absentee voter registration; information on obtaining an absentee voter packet; contact information for city and town clerks; and information on tracking your absentee ballot.
The mailer can be viewed online at bit.ly/2Fjchhi.
Fortin appeared before the city council Monday night and successfully advocated for an increase in the stipend election officials receive. She said the 40 ballot clerks, moderators, and supervisors of the checklist receive $70 to $75 each for working a 14-hour day during elections. She asked the council to increase the amount and the body agreed. Ballot clerks will receive $100, ward clerks and supervisors of the checklist $125, and moderators $150.
Fortin said the Secretary of State’s office will be coming to Berlin next Thursday to do a training session for all the election officials. She said there are a lot of new officials as some of the older ones retired. The state will also be providing all the necessary protective equipment including masks, wipes, and gowns at no cost to the city.
(Reporter Lloyd Jones contributed to the story)
