BERLIN — The ongoing discussion about the sale of Brown School came up again at Monday’s city council meeting.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, resident Richard King asked for clarification on the status of the proposed sale of Brown School to TKB Properties/New England Family Housing.
During the city manager’s report, Laflamme said that TKB had signed the agreement and that she would be signing the agreement on behalf of the city Tuesday.
Following Laflamme’s comment on Brown School, King asked for someone to repeat the information as he was not able to hear Laflamme clearly, to which Grenier reiterated what Laflamme said and added that the property will not change hands until all conditions are met.
The city first must provide a copy of the agreement to the state’s charter school administrator as a state law gives charter schools a 60-day right of first refusal on potential transfers of former school buildings.
Grenier also said one of the requirements of the agreement is that TKB/New England Family Housing receive a Community Block Development Grant, which they have applied for, for the building. There are also other terms the city has set.
King again asked for clarification on whether the deal with TKB/New England Family Housing had fallen through, to which the mayor responded that the deal has not fallen through and that he wasn’t sure where King had gotten the information that it had.
Grenier then proceeded to tell the council that if he discovers any council member is leaking confidential information discussed in closed-session meetings outside of those meetings he would have no qualms about removing that member from the council and having them prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law as disclosure of confidential communications held in closed meetings is illegal under New Hampshire law.
In a separate matter, King attempted to tender a resignation to city officials for his company Majestic Maintenance due to recent discussions during previous city council meetings where he feels his business was unfairly singled out.
During the council’s Jan. 10 work session, Grenier asked about the city’s maintenance agreement with Majestic Maintenance and requested a breakdown of how much was spent with the company per year for the past three years to ensure that the city’s procurement policy was being followed.
During the Jan. 17 council meeting, Grenier said the city has a policy that any work over $5,000 must be put out for bid, adding that work done by Majestic Maintenance had not been put out for bid, but often exceeded the $5,000 requirement and that in the future all such projects would need to be put out for bid and that King would have to bid on those projects.
During Monday’s meeting, when King attempted to tender his resignation, Grenier said that wouldn’t be necessary due to the nature of the prior arrangement between the city and King.
