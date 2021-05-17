LANCASTER — Both the accused and victim in the trial of former state Sen. Jeffrey Woodburn said they felt vindicated by the jury’s decision last Thursday in the high profile case.
Following a four-day trial in Coos County Superior Court, the jury found Woodburn guilty of four misdemeanor charges and not guilty of five other counts.
Woodburn was found guilty of one count of simple assault, one count of domestic violence and two counts of criminal mischief. He was found not guilty of one count of domestic violence, three counts of simple assault, and one count of criminal trespass.
“Today, justice was served, and as a survivor of domestic violence, I was believed. I am grateful to the jury for convicting the defendant of domestic violence, holding him accountable for his acts of violence against me,” said Emily Jacobs.
“Many victims of domestic violence do not come forward out of fear of retaliation or that they will not be believed," Jacobs said. "I too had that fear, especially in light of the political position and influence held by the defendant. I hope that this verdict will encourage other victims to report allegations of abuse, and that we will see a day when all perpetrators are held accountable.”
Woodburn, 55, of Whitefield said the verdict showed that the jury believed him.
“It’s gratifying to be believed by the jury (convicted for what I admitted to and not guilty for the five other charges) but more important to be heard. The process has revealed much — and will reveal more. As hard as this has been, by every measure my life is better because of it,” he wrote.
Woodburn was convicted of simple assault and domestic violence for biting Jacobs. He was also convicted of two counts of criminal mischief for kicking the door off her clothes dryer and kicking in the door to her Jefferson home.
Woodburn admitted to the charges on the witness stand, testifying he kicked the dryer door after Jacobs took his wet clothes out and threw them on the lawn. He said he kicked in the door to her home after she refused to let him in.
The jury found Woodburn not guilty of charges that he threw a glass at Jacobs, bit her a second time, punched her in the stomach, and criminally trespassed at her home.
Both testified they met over a shared interest in Democratic politics. Woodburn was state senator at the time and had formerly worked for U.S. Rep. Dick Swett and as head of the N.H. Democratic party. Jacobs became head of the Coos County Democratic party and was running for Coos County treasurer. The two became engaged to be married and Woodburn admitted to plans to run for governor in the future.
The prosecution argued that Woodburn wanted to be seen as the perfect politician and sought to control every aspect of their relationship. Refusing to be controlled made Woodburn angry and the state said he wrote about some of the incidents in his journal.
Jacobs testified she felt intimidated by the older, politically powerful Woodburn.
But the defense said Jacobs was the controlling one and threatened Woodburn about his decision to end the relationship.
Woodburn said he had gained weight and was at a low point when he met Jacobs and was surprised a young attractive woman was interested in a relationship with him. During the relationship he lost 40 pounds.
As a result of the charges, both the Woodbury and Jacobs claim they lost their jobs — his from a non-profit and Jacobs as a social worker. Woodburn lost his re-election to the state Senate and the Jacobs lost her bid to be Coos County Treasurer.
The case has dragged on for close to three years, because of COVID-19 restrictions and the legal maneuvering.
The charges are Class A misdemeanors which carry a maximum sentence of one year. Sentencing is scheduled for July 13 at 9 a.m. in Coos Superior Court.
