BERLIN — Mayor Paul Grenier Tuesday requested and received the resignations of all three members of the board of assessors.
The mayor acted in light of a state Board of Tax and Land appeals ruling that the three acted improperly in approving 2018 abatements for each other and a family member.
At the start of Wednesday’s budget work session, Grenier announced he requested the resignations Tuesday. The mayor said Robert Goddard, Kem Rozek and Mark Eastman each agreed on the need to resign and Grenier said he was grateful they decided to step aside.
The resignations were effective immediately.
The mayor’s action came after the council met in non-public session Monday night with City Attorney Chris Boldt for approximately 45 minutes on the issue.
When the council came back into public session, it voted to table the agenda item on the Board of Tax and Land Appeal decision.
Grenier said, “It was very painful to ask three really outstanding citizens to step aside.” But he said it had to be done to maintain the integrity of city government. He thanked the three assessors for “the hours upon hours” they spent serving in what he called a difficult position.
Grenier said the city will advertise for three new members and urged anyone interested to contact him. Members of the board of assessors are appointed by the mayor with the approval of the city council.
At the same time, Grenier announced he has asked City Manager James Wheeler to work with Boldt on a way to extend the city charter’s ban on an individual holding two public offices at the same time to the board of assessors.
Legally called the compatibility of public offices, Grenier said the charter does not allow a member of the city council to also serve on the police commission, school board or water commission.
Assessor Mark Eastman is also a city councilor.
Grenier said the charter does provide for a councilor to serve as an ex-officio member of the planning board and for the mayor to sit as an ex-officio member of the water commission.
City Manager James Wheeler reviewed the Board of Tax and Land Appeals decision for the council.
He said the three assessors and the son of assessor Kem Rozek are required to repay with interest the reduction in property taxes that they received in 2018 and 2019 as a result of the abatements they approved for each other. The money must be repaid within 60 days.
Those abatements that ranged from 17 to 42 percent of the assessments set by KRT, the firm the city hired to perform a statistical update of property assessments in the city for 2018..
The Board of Tax and Land Appeals also ordered the city to have its current assessing firm, Corcoran Consulting Associates, review and reassess the 35 properties the board granted 2018 abatements without input from the city’s contracted assessing firm.
When those reassessments are completed, the board said it will close the docket on the matter.
Wheeler said the assessing firm is working on that and he expects no problems.
Another recommendation was to improve the board of assessors’ knowledge of assessing and appraisal standards and Wheeler talked about developing some minimum education requirements.
The city manager called the case “unfortunate” and said the public’s trust has been eroded by it. He said the steps announced by the mayor are a first step towards rebuilding that trust.
