BERLIN — The Berlin Industrial Planning and Park Authority meeting could not proceed Wednesday afternoon due to the lack of a quorum, but The Berlin Sun was able to get updates on various agenda items from Berlin Community Development Director Pam Laflamme following the scheduled meeting.
Laflamme provided an update on Phase 3 of work on the city’s proposed tax increment financing district. She said the board is still awaiting a finalized map of the proposed district from ADG Solutions LLC.
She said the board has been waiting for some time on the final map, but a delay occurred because ADG’s mapping staffer retired and they recently hired a new person to fill that role.
The originally proposed map was too large, and so a new map had to be drafted in order to not only shrink the area to be included in the proposed map, but also to ensure that the portions most likely to be developed first are included in the map.
Laflamme said any changes would not take effect until the start of the tax year on April 1, 2022, so there was still time to complete the necessary changes.
On the proposed new hotel for Berlin, Laflamme said the BIDPA board has been committed to bringing some kind of lodging to the community. She said there has been a lot of interest from different developers on the project but that developers have been busy working on projects in other communities so nothing has come to fruition as of yet.
Laflamme said there is still hope that the city will see a new hotel or similar facility in Berlin in the next couple of years and that conversations on the proposed project are still ongoing.
The final item on Wednesday’s agenda was a review of goals and priorities from the Camoin study, which was originally completed in October of 2019.
Laflamme said the BIDPA board originally sat down and set priorities from that study in December of 2019. She said that BIDPA board Chair Mike Caron has expressed interest in going back to the study to determine the next steps and an ongoing plan, looking forward into 2022 and beyond.
One area that Caron has voiced interest in is strengthening the website relating to BIDPA and community projects.
Laflamme said the suggestion is to break out issues relating to economic development to be more obvious about what the community is attempting to achieve. She said she has been informally working with some design and marketing firms to try to make the site stand out and to be easier to navigate so that developers can readily find the information they are looking for.
She said part of the goal in looking back at the Camoin study is to find BIDPA’s next project. She noted that the board is very project-driven and is always looking on the horizon for the next economic development project they can tackle.
