BERLIN — Tested by both a school reorganization and a pandemic, the Berlin High Class of 2020 celebrated its resilience in an in-person outdoor commencement ceremony Friday afternoon.
“We suddenly merged our high school with the middle school, but we adapted to and overcame the changes. We even missed a huge part of our senior year due to the coronavirus, but somehow, we all still managed to pull through and be here today,” said Valedictorian and Class President Matthew Landry. “We’ve managed to get through all the hardships and challenges high school and the world has given to us thus far, and because of that we’ll be ready for anything thrown at us when we leave here,” he added.
“Oh, what a year it has been,” Principal Michael Kelley echoed in his remarks.
If it had been a trying year for the class and staff, the pay-off came in a beautiful graduation ceremony on Gaydo Memorial Field. The weather was perfect and framed by Mount Forist and Mount Jasper, the setting was stunning.
The ceremony was largely planned by the class which Kelley said overwhelmingly rejected a virtual graduation. He admitted he and Superintendent of Schools Julie King were skeptical the school could hold an in-person graduation and were leaning toward a drive-by ceremony. But the class officers presented a plan to the graduation committee to hold the ceremony on the athletic field using face masks and spacing to achieve the requisite precautions. It was the epitome of education, Kelley said, to see students apply their knowledge to solve a real world problem.
Sharing a quote from hockey great Wayne Gretzky, Kelley advised the graduates that the only thing guaranteed is that you will not achieve the goal if you don’t take the shot. And he said success starts with climbing that first hill.
“You’ve got to take every shot and you will climb that mountain,” he said.
When the district moved to remote learning in March, King said staff worried most about the students and especially the seniors with graduation, state sports championships, and senior prom. But the class has managed to find ways to celebrate those events with plans to hold a prom this summer. She urged the seniors to treasure the people in their lives and to change the game plan when adjustments are needed.
Finally, she told the seniors there is something special about Berlin and the way the entire community pulls together in tough times.
“This community rallies,” she said.
In his remarks, Class Vice President Brian Bourassa praised school administrators, teachers, cafeteria staff, and support staff for coming in every day and trying their best despite the difficult times. He said no matter what the class faced over the years, the staff was there to set the example. Now, he said the graduates will go forward solving problems on their own.
“As individuals, as a community, and even as a nation, it is important that we address our shortcomings in times of reflection such as these, and resolve to act better in the present,” he said.
Landry said if there was one thing he wanted his classmates to take away from his speech it was his request that they stay true to themselves.
“Do what you believe is right and don’t listen to those who think they know what you need. You are in charge of your own destiny. Go and change the world,” he said.
Landry also noted this was the last time the class was likely to be in the same place at the same time and encouraged the seniors to take a moment to look around at the people that have helped and had an impact on them.
“Hold a spot inside your heart that belongs to them. You may leave and never come back to Berlin, but always carry a piece of home with you,” he said.
Retiring welding teacher Dennis Carrier was recognized as the recipient for the yearbook dedication and then the graduates were called up to receive their diplomas. The diplomas were handed out in small red gift bags by School Board Chair Louise Valliere and Superintendent King. As the graduates were called up, Principal Kelley also announced individual academic awards and scholarships received.
Diplomas in hand, tassels turned, the graduates filed out of Gaydo Field and into their future.
