CONCORD — Gov. Christopher Sununu received the news from the Legislature’s Fiscal Committee on Dec. 2 that he had hoped to receive Nov. 18 — that the committee approved accepting $65 million in federal funding to expand broadband internet service to underserved areas, including the North Country.
Through the Broadband Connect Program, the money is earmarked for the state’s more rural areas, such as Coos and Grafton counties. Of the $65 million, $40 million is envisioned for “the most rural parts of the state lacking internet service at one of the lowest costs per location nationally,” Sununu said in a statement.
The $65 million is in addition to the $50 million the Legislature approved earlier this year. The financing is aimed at bringing high speed internet service to an additional 23,000 locations, according to Sununu.
A contingent of North Country residents, including Kathleen Kelley from Randolph and Berlin resident Henry Noel were among those who traveled to the Statehouse to hear in person the committee’s discussion of accepting the $65 million — and to let the committee know how important broadband expansion is for underserved New Hampshire communities.
These residents did not testify, Noel said. Rather, they listened to Business and Economic Affairs Commissioner Taylor Caswell do so. Caswell’s assistant also spoke to the panel.
Kelley is a member of the Randolph Broadband Committee and the town’s representative to the Coos County Broadband Committee. The county broadband panel was established in 2020 in response to public and private demand for better internet service in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. A mapping project identified statewide companies that provided internet service and what areas had greater broadband service than other regions.
Kelley described broadband expansion as a matter of equity — educationally, economically and geographically.
For Noel, the approved funding is a step in the right direction of more broadband. The more densely populated areas of the state cannot be the only regions with the best, fastest internet.
“These funds just approved are not expected to reach all citizens who could profit from high speed broadband internet, but more funds are expected to become available in future.
Our common experience during the COVID pandemic demonstrated the importance and great need for high-speed broadband internet service for students, employees who worked from home, medical professionals and their patients, and many other N.H. citizens to meet their daily needs,” he said in an email.
Stories of students doing homework in cars parked outside of public libraries because of a lack of reliable high speed internet are known. Even when the library is open, its hours are limited in small towns, Kelley noted. For virtual classes and homework plus work meetings, at least 50 megabits per second is far better than the 25 megabits per second on which some residents’ computers in small Coos County towns operate.
Sununu in a statement on Dec. 2 praised the legislative panel for approving the funding.
“I thank the Fiscal Committee for recognizing the importance of this project. This funding will help ensure the Granite State remains competitive in retaining and attracting workforce, business, residents, and telehealth opportunities into the future,” he wrote.
The committee’s acceptance moves the project forward, quicker, and as Kelley said, “it makes a big dent in the number of homes without adequate broadband.”
