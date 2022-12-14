CONCORD — Gov. Christopher Sununu received the news from the Legislature’s Fiscal Committee on Dec. 2 that he had hoped to receive Nov. 18 — that the committee approved accepting $65 million in federal funding to expand broadband internet service to underserved areas, including the North Country.

Through the Broadband Connect Program, the money is earmarked for the state’s more rural areas, such as Coos and Grafton counties. Of the $65 million, $40 million is envisioned for “the most rural parts of the state lacking internet service at one of the lowest costs per location nationally,” Sununu said in a statement.

