BERLIN — The Berlin Board of Education approved the district’s school re-entry plan last Thursday.
The plan looks similar to last year’s plan but is less stringent according to board Chair Ann Nolin.
The district’s plan again includes a delineation based upon a low-, medium- and high-risk assessments based on the COVID-19 virus. Under all three categories, learning will be conducted on-site, with exceptions, if needed, due to outbreaks or low staffing, and for those with documented medical needs.
During the board meeting, SAU 3 Superintendent Julie King said some parents who commented on a previous survey provided by the district said they were disappointed that a remote option would not be available this year.
King said that while a remote option is good for some students, it is not good for the majority of students. She said students need interaction with their teachers and peers to receive the most educational benefit and those needs were an important part in reaching the decision not to offer a remote pathway.
King added that such a pathway could not be achieved without shortening the school schedules for other students.
King did say that for those with documented medical needs for themselves or their families, individual remote options could be arranged, but that generally, a remote option would not be available.
Before the presentation of the re-entry plan to the board, the public was allowed to comment regarding the proposed plan. No one made any comments.
Later in the meeting, one parent asked about masks and quarantine guidelines and voiced her concern that the guidelines may not be stringent enough.
During her presentation, King said masking and quarantining are just two of the several layers the district is looking at to keep students safe in the upcoming school year.
According to the district’s plan, under the green or low level of risk, masks are mandatory while riding buses, per CDC mandate. In school, they are optional for asymptomatic individuals; required for symptomatic, but non-positive individuals; and recommended for those with weakened immunity.
A note under the plan says that under New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services guidance, masks are required for any vaccinated person who has a positive household contact.
Under the yellow or medium risk level, masks are recommended for all individuals and are required at the entrance and exit of schools and anywhere that 3 feet of distance cannot be maintained. For those who are symptomatic but not positive, masks will be required, according to the plan.
Under the red or high-risk level, masks will be required for everyone, although the requirement may be adjusted for cohorts with high vaccination levels.
With respect to sports, athletes will only have to wear masks outside when the appropriate distance cannot be maintained under both the low- and medium-risk categories. Under the high-risk categories, masking will be determined based on the community context for the virus at that time.
As the school year does not begin until Sept. 7, King said it is too early to determine exactly what the risk level will be at this point. She did note that the next school board meeting is set for Sept. 2 and that a final decision for the first day of school would be made at that time.
King said based upon last year’s experience with COVID the district recognizes that the virus will be here for some time. She said she spoke recently with local pediatrician Dr. Brian Beals, who told her that the community will be dealing with COVID-19 for the long haul and that the goal is to create as much normalcy for students and staff as possible.
King said based upon the nature of the COVID-19 virus and its spread, the district will be relying closely on local factors and metrics.
In a letter to members of the district, King noted, “The level of mitigation strategies put in place on each given day or week will be dependent on our local community viral transmission rates, the specifics of the local cases and also, the vaccination rates.
In reaching these conclusions, King said she would be relying on information provided by local health professionals, including input from Beals regarding how to best handle the situation at any given time. She said that in making determinations as to risk level, the district would be looking specifically at those factors which directly affect the district. For instance, she said sometimes the data may show an outbreak in Coos County, but that outbreak may be limited to one of the correctional facilities in the county, in which case its direct effect on the school system may be negligible. Also, the district wants to look at data specifically relevant to Berlin before making any decisions regarding risk factors.
Under the re-entry plan, one of the main focuses is on getting vaccinated. Under all of the risk factors, it states in large bold letters that the vaccine is highly recommended for those eligible.
King said the Pfizer vaccine is expected to be approved for children under 12 years of age by October, which could help ensure students can return to normal in the district as much as possible. On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approval for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for those 16 and over. The vaccine is also approved for those aged 12-16 under FDA emergency use authorization.
More details regarding the start of the 2021-22 school year will be available in The Berlin Sun’s upcoming Back to School supplement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.