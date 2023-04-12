BERLIN — Review of departmental budgets is drawing near a close with the city’s public safety leaders the last to present to the City Council their departments’ financial plans ahead of the council’s work on the proposed budget April 17.
The proposed FY24 city budget is $40.7 million, up 3.70 percent from the present FY23 budget of $39.2 million. The next fiscal year begins on July 1 and ends June 30, 2024.
The police department’s current budget is $2,445,402. For FY24, the department’s budget request is $3,957,540, a 4.22 percent increase.
Berlin Police Chief Daniel Buteau said the FY24 budget is to “maintain current services, not increase services.” As earlier requested by City Manager Phillip L. Warren Jr., all departments were asked to submit level-service budgets, where any increase would be to honor earlier approved contractual agreements.
The detailed budget presented by Buteau broke down salaries for different levels of officers, and included adult crossing guard expenses, costs related to the firing range, clothing/uniform supplies, computers, animal control expenses, plus vehicle maintenance and repairs.
A question to Buteau by Councilor Robert Theberge brought home a public safety issue cities and towns across the nation face: school shootings. Theberge, who also is a Coos County commissioner, asked about drills to prepare for such an incident.
“We do and we have in the past,” Buteau answered.
He added that the department is working with the schools on this.
“That’s always on the front burner for us,” Buteau said.
Theberge asked about protection for the school crossing guards, noting that he has seen used elsewhere red flashing lights on the hand paddles the guards hold in the air to warn motorists to stop, especially on foggy or overcast days. The department earlier used them and as Councilor Peter Morency, the city’s former police chief said, the manufacturer went out of business.
Training within the department is increasing as it must constantly evolve, Buteau said, speaking further on a topic raised by Morency. Ethics, de-escalation, use of force, hand-to-hand defense — all are included in officers’ training.
All Berlin patrol officers are equipped with body cameras.
“We were out early with them with the shooting after Ferguson,” Buteau said, referring to the August 2014 shooting in Ferguson, Missouri, of a young Black teen by a police officer that sparked waves of riots.
Building repairs inside the Green Street police station are needed, including worn floors and room reconfigurations for training. Police cruisers and other vehicles are being replaced and maintained under a regular plan to do so.
The challenge to recruit and retain new officers was brought up by Mayor Paul Grenier, who said New Hampshire State Police Troop F, based in Twin Mountain, also faces this situation.
Based on the police department staff list on the city’s website, eight patrol officers comprise the roster. There is a vacancy of one patrol officer according to the roster. Also on that list are six lieutenant detectives, one detective/juvenile officer, one sergeant and three corporals.
“We’ve been on the hiring front,” Buteau said, acknowledging the turnover over the last several years.
State police, who typically number 300 officers, said Buteau, are down 70 officers.
“We’re going to have another tough year. We’re all fighting for the same pool of candidates,” he said.
Other published reports note the difficulty police departments elsewhere in the country are having in recruiting and hiring new police officers and at a rate to keep pace when an officer retires. In Boston, several police officers, for example, have left the police department to become city firefighters. High profile cases of police officers acting negligently and charged with felonies, as in the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020, have led to difficult situations for the majority of officers who carry out their duties with integrity, care and professionalism.
“When law enforcement takes the criticism that it does,” Grenier said, “I think it’s extremely unjust.”
Grenier later added, “you’re never going to hear a peep from me. I’m always going to have your back. We have our problems, but our community is still relatively safe.”
“Thank you for that support, mayor,” Buteau said.
Councilor Diana Berthiaume asked where the applicants for the BPD were coming from. New York state, Maine, New Hampshire, Texas, Florida and the Carolinas, answered Cpl. Noah Dumas. Not all applicants make it through the rigorous training and background checks.
“We’re not finding locals,” Buteau said.
With the waning of the COVID-19 pandemic, internship opportunities for community college students studying criminal justice and high school students interested in the public safety field may start up again. Such internships serve as a gateway to the profession and kindle interest in applying to the department.
Gear for firefighters an issue
The proposed FY24 budget for the Berlin Fire Department is $2,447,876, a slight decrease from the FY23 budget of $2,445,402. Fire Chief James Watkins spoke mostly of the clothing that crews wear to do their jobs, especially of the protective, turnout gear.
“It’s the worst wearing gear that I’ve ever seen,” Watkins told the council during its work session.
Buying the gear from different manufacturers in a staggered purchase system to determine which company’s turnout gear is the best plan. A company with gear that had been expected to last 10 years is in danger of missing that expectation, according to Watkins.
“Is the training budget high enough?” asked Councilor Peter Morency. “I’m certainly not looking to raise taxes.”
Over the last three years, Watkins said, very little of the money allocated for training has been spent. The pandemic may have been a factor. He is looking to build a training program into the budget.
Federal grant funding that Watkins earlier and successfully completed and with the state’s congressional delegation help, will lead to the delivery of new equipment, namely a fire engine. The federal grant of $620,000, reported last August, will allow the fire department to replace a 43-year-old pumper.
Meanwhile, as the council approved two weeks ago, Watkins will do building inspections with Michel Salek, the city’s code enforcement officer, while a replacement for former Assistant Fire Chief Peter Donovan is named. Donovan retired at the beginning of the year.
Watkins, who also serves as the second vice president for the Association of Fire Chiefs in New Hampshire, received praise from Grenier for his management style in involving rank and file members in equipment inspections and training.
