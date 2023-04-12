BERLIN — Review of departmental budgets is drawing near a close with the city’s public safety leaders the last to present to the City Council their departments’ financial plans ahead of the council’s work on the proposed budget April 17.

The proposed FY24 city budget is $40.7 million, up 3.70 percent from the present FY23 budget of $39.2 million. The next fiscal year begins on July 1 and ends June 30, 2024.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.