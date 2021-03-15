Berlin police assist in arrest of Groveton man wanted by Tennessee authorities

BERLIN — Berlin police were recognized by Tennessee officials with assisting with apprehending a Groveton man wanted for allegedly selling prescription pills he obtained using TennCare healthcare insurance benefits.
Jeremy Hood, 49, was wanted on three felony counts of TennCare fraud in connection with selling the pills. TennCare is a program that provides health insurance to Tennessee residents who are eligible for Medicaid. Hood was also charged with three counts of manufacture, delivery, sale, or possession of methamphetamines and misdemeanor failure to appear. He has been extradited to Middle Tennessee to face charges.
A release issued by the Office of Inspector General recognized Berlin police for the department’s work.
“The OIG would like to recognize the efforts of the 23rd Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office and the Berlin Police Department and stress the importance of thwarting individuals from abusing the TennCare program,” Inspector General Kim Harmon said. “We would also like to recognize the hard work of our Intel Analyst and Special Agent who both played an intricate role in locating Mr. Hood in New Hampshire. Their work proved to be invaluable in discovering Hood’s whereabouts.”
In the indictment against Hood, investigators allege that he used TennCare benefits to pay for two separate doctor’s appointments and two subsequent trips to the pharmacy where he obtained prescriptions for Oxycodone. Hood is accused of allegedly selling a portion of the drugs on three separate occasions to a confidential informant working with the 23rd Judicial District Drug Task Force. On February 10, Hood was apprehended in Groveton, New Hampshire and in March he was extradited back to Cheatham County, Tennessee.
