BERLIN — Berlin Planning Board members last week heard a presentation by Tara Reardon of the N.H. Community Loan Fund on manufactured housing as the board considers expanding where in the city such buildings will be allowed.
The presentation was scheduled in response to concerns voiced by planning board members at previous meetings about a proposal by Community Development Director Pam Laflamme to permit manufactured housing on single- and multi-family residential lots in the city.
The concerns mostly focused on the types of manufactured homes that could be allowed and the effect those homes could have on community housing values and the overall look of communities in the city.
Reardon, who spoke via Zoom, said the Community Loan Fund works with 139 manufactured home communities throughout the state and that manufactured housing is a solution to the need for affordable housing in the state of New Hampshire today.
Reardon said of the 37,000 homes in the state worth $100,000 or less, 36,000 are manufactured homes.
She said one of the primary complaints regarding manufactured housing is that it looks like manufactured housing, but Reardon said most that modern manufactured homes are indistinguishable from a stick-built home. Reardon showed photos of homes that appeared to be stick-built ranch-style homes that were in fact manufactured homes.
She told the board that manufactured homes are built to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development standards, which she defined as “an exacting code.”
She informed the board that in New Hampshire, manufactured housing is classified as real estate and if properly maintained can appreciate in value just as a traditional stick-built homes do.
Board Member Daniel Whittet asked the difference between manufactured housing and modular housing.
Reardon responded that modular homes come in pieces and are manufactured on-site, while manufactured homes are assembled in a factory and have a steel beam underneath as they are meant to be transported on a chassis.
Board Member Tom McCue told Reardon that currently the city only allows manufactured housing in specifically delineated parks but is looking to expand it into other areas. He wanted to know what impact that would have on other property owners in the city.
Reardon reiterated that in many cases manufactured homes could be treated as stick-built homes, noting that the Community Loan Fund provides mortgages on manufactured homes and has clients that wish to place such homes on properties that they own.
Board Member Ted Bosen had been one of the more vocal critics of allowing manufactured homes in areas of the city where it isn’t currently permitted. He said after doing additional research he is less concerned.
Bosen’s major concern was that placing a home on a property that might depreciate the value of the property. He said after researching the issue he discovered that manufactured homes are treated as real estate and can therefore not only appreciate in value, but can be assessed by the city to provide additional property taxes for the city.
Board member Lucie Remillard said one of her concerns was the potential mobility of homes and placing other restrictions to ensure people weren’t just putting an old manufactured home on a property.
Reardon suggested not allowing a home older than 10 years old into the city. She also suggested other restrictions to require permanent placement on a property so that a manufactured home would work similarly to a stick-built home.
Laflamme asked Reardon whether she is aware of any model ordinances from other communities in New Hampshire that Berlin could use as a guide.
Reardon said she would look to see if another community had an ordinance the city could copy.
No action was taken regarding allowing manufactured homes at the board’s meeting Tuesday.
