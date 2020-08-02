LANCASTER — A Berlin man was sentenced to serve three to six years in prison after he pleaded guilty to arson in Coos County Superior Court Thursday.
Kelsey OMealley, 31, pleaded guilty to setting a fire in the two-family residence at 89 York St., in Berlin on March 17, 2019. He also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals and resisting arrest.
On the arson charge, Justice Peter Bornstein sentenced OMealley to serve three to six years with credit for 317 days of pretrial confinement. One year of the minimum sentence may be suspended if he completes recommended counseling and treatment.
OMealley was also ordered to make restitution of $163,480 to Concord Insurance Group and to have no contact with Steven Bigle and Cecil Aube.
On the cruelty to animals charge, OMealley was sentenced to 12 months in the House of Correction, suspended for three years or his release on the arson sentence. He may not own, possess, or reside with any animal during the suspension period. He received a six month suspended on the resisting arrest charge.
Three misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and one charge of making a false report to law enforcement were nolle prossed.
OMealley was represented by Public Defender Melissa Davis while Assistant Coos County Attorney Jessica Cain represented the state.
