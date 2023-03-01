A steady snowstorm Tuesday evening on routes 16 and 26 combined for a treacherous weather traveling event that claimed the life of a Berlin man whose truck went off the road and into the Androscoggin River at Errol. (NHSP TROOP F COURTESY PHOTO).
Road conditions as shown around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, in Errol, where a truck went off the road and into the Androscoggin River, killing the Berlin man driving the vehicle. (NHSP TROOP F COURTESY PHOTO).
ERROL — A Berlin man was killed Tuesday night when he lost control of his truck and it ended up in the Androscoggin River.
N.H. State Police Troop F said James Novick, 51, was traveling south on Route 16 approximately two miles south of the intersection of Routes 16 and 26, when he lost control of his vehicle. The truck crossed the center line into the northbound lane before traveling off the roadway on the left and into the Androscoggin River shortly after 5:30 p.m. It was snowing at the time of the accident and had been snowing most of the day Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Rescue personnel extricated Novick from the river and he was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Assisting state police at the scene were Errol Ambulance and Fire Departments.
An investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing and any witnesses or drivers with dash camera footage are encouraged to contact State Police Troop F or Trooper Jacob DeRosa at (603) 846-3333 or by email to Jacob.D.Derosa@dos.nh.gov.
