ERROL — A Berlin man was killed Tuesday night when he lost control of his truck and it ended up in the Androscoggin River.

N.H. State Police Troop F said James Novick, 51, was traveling south on Route 16 approximately two miles south of the intersection of Routes 16 and 26, when he lost control of his vehicle. The truck crossed the center line into the northbound lane before traveling off the roadway on the left and into the Androscoggin River shortly after 5:30 p.m. It was snowing at the time of the accident and had been snowing most of the day Tuesday, Feb. 28.

