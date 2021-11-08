LANCASTER — An inmate at the state prison in Berlin will serve a minimum of eight additional years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to sell a large quantity of the controlled drug fentanyl in the state.
Nathan Albertson, 38, was sentenced in Coos County Superior Court Friday to 13 to 30 years with five years of the minimum sentence suspended for a period of 12 years. Under the terms of the plea agreement, the suspended time is conditional on good behavior while incarcerated. The agreement also requires Albertson to submit to urine or breath tests upon request while incarcerated and the results must show no illicit substances in his system.
Albertson was indicted in February 2020 on a charge of conspiracy to sell a controlled drug, subsequent offense.
Law enforcement had learned that while incarcerated at the Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility in Berlin, Albertson introduced several paroling inmates and an outside criminal acquaintance to his former fentanyl supplier in Haverhill, Mass. The group subsequently met with Albertson’s former supplier and purchased large quantities for redistribution in New Hampshire.
The indictment listed nine prior drug convictions for Albertson from 2006 to 2018. He continues to be incarcerated at the Berlin prison.
The arrest was the result of the collaborative efforts of the N.H. Attorney General’s Office, the N.H. Department of Corrections, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
In other recent sentencings in Coos County Superior Court:
• Miles Byrne, 24, of West Milan Rd., Berlin pleaded guilty to the sale of a controlled drug and was sentenced to two and a half years to five years in state prison with 43 days credit for pretrial confinement. One year of the minimum sentence was suspended upon good behavior and successful completion of all recommended drug, alcohol and mental health treatment. He was fined $620, suspended for five years and must make restitution of $215 to the Department of Corrections.
Byrne was also found guilty of the misdemeanor charge of theft by unauthorized taking. He was sentenced to 12 months in the House of Corrections, suspended on good behavior for two years upon completion of his sentence in the drug case.
• Richard E. Hughes, 35, 8 Rocky Lane, Berlin was found guilty of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon. He was sentenced to 12 months, suspended for three years upon acceptance to a residential substance abuse treatment program. He must undergo drug and alcohol counseling and have no contact with the victim.
Earlier, Hughes had been found guilty of simple assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and criminal trespass. On the simple assault charge, he was sentenced to 12 months in the House of Correction with credit for 206 days of pretrial confinement. The remaining 159 days were suspended for two years, conditional on good behavior. He was given a 30-day sentence on the disorderly conduct charge, suspended for one year, 180 days on the resisting arrest charge, suspended for two years, 90 days on the criminal trespass charge, suspended for one year. All of the suspended charges are conditional on good behavior. Hughes is also barred from entering the Circle K Convenience Store and Gas Station on Pleasant Street in Berlin while on suspension.
