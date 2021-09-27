BERLIN — Rain put a damper on many things Friday, but it did not stop homecoming activities from going forward as planned.
Clear skies Saturday meant participants were able to enjoy early fall weather as homecoming activities continued all day at Gaydo Field.
The rain fell most of the day Friday, but not when it mattered most, in the morning for Berlin Middle High School’s homecoming pep rally and the homecoming parade and bonfire that night.
Both events went off without a hitch, and hundreds flocked to downtown Berlin on Friday night to take part in the festivities surrounding the parade and bonfire. Skies cleared around 6 p.m., an hour before the start of the homecoming parade, which allowed participants the opportunity to see a bevy of floats centered on a superhero theme.
The sophomore class took home the win for the best float with their Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-themed float. The sophomores also, after a tie-breaker during the bonfire, won the class competition for homecoming week.
The Berlin High School Homecoming Court was announced during the bonfire Friday.
Homecoming court members include: freshmen Cameron Gagnon, Lily Kelley, Cassidy Hawkins and Davin Duquette; sophomores Madison Mathis, Colin Melanson, Ava Bartoli and Salim Naamani; juniors Elizabeth Gilcris, Brody Duquette, Eva Fortier and Brian Perry; and seniors Chloe Dagesse, Mia Letourneau, Jill Hallee, Griffin Melanson, Matt Gagne and Ben Estrella.
On Saturday following the girls’ soccer match between Berlin and Gorham, the homecoming king and queen were announced. Richard Hernandez was named homecoming king, and Ally Turmel was named homecoming queen.
Events on Saturday also included several sports contests, with Berlin athletes performing quite well.
In boys' cross-country, senior runner Brayden Landry took first place over two dozen other runners, while the Berlin field hockey team and Berlin boys' soccer team won their homecoming matches. For more details on those events, turn to the sports section.
There was also a flag dedication ceremony at Saturday's events, with the dedication to former BHS track and field star Shawn Cooney, and a moment of silence observed for longtime instructor Joe Fortin.
