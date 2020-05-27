BERLIN —The signs recognizing Berlin High graduating seniors that line the Glen Avenue entrance in the downtown were vandalized.
Superintendent of Schools Julie King said she was notified Tuesday morning that the signs had been mowed down. She said she suspected a bike or bikes had ridden over them.
Berlin Deputy Police Chief Dan Buteau said police were notified and responded to check out the scene. He said the incident was documented.
King said the signs themselves, each with a portrait of one of the graduates, were not damaged. But she said the metal sign holders were bent and some were broken beyond repair. A staff member and a citizen driving by put the signs back up. She said new sign holders have been ordered and a team of volunteers will spend time fixing the signs.
King said the school district understands there is a risk in displaying the signs out in public that they could be damaged.
“This is a risk worth taking as our seniors deserve this recognition. We are fortunate to live in a community where, for the most part, people are very respectful. They value the time, energy and money invested by groups in honoring the achievements of those in their organization. Unfortunately, there are the few that, for whatever reason, like to destroy things,” she said.
If the culprits are identified, King said the district will ask for restitution and to require them to take part in putting the signs together when the new holders come in.
