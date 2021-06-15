Latest News
- Berlin Graduation photos part 2
- Tractor-trailer and Federal Express truck collided on Route 16
- WIC recipients get enhanced benefits for fruits and vegetables
- Unextinguished camp fire blamed for forest fire on Mt. Surprise
- Senate committee advances Hassan bill to support maternal health
- Gorham High seniors receive diplomas at Great Glen
- NH Delegation announces $24.5 m to combat COVID health disparities
- Berlin High graduates smallest class in its history
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Berlin Sun Breaking News
Get the latest news first, with up to the minute coverage of local events. Signup Today!
Berlin Sun eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Berlin Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Most Popular
Articles
- Who Is Your Favorite ‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host So Far? (POLL)
- Conway seeks declaratory judgment against STRs
- Remains of missing Ossipee man found
- STRs get a reprieve until court decision
- Sununu to end state of emergency Friday at midnight
- Fryeburg says no to recreational marijuana
- Blake Shelton revealed 1980s wedding song choice
- Big trash fire put out at Conway Transfer Station
- Berlin High graduates smallest class in its history
- Couple approved for Fryeburg marijuana grows
Images
Videos
Commented
- Mary Campbell: Shame on out-of-towners and your selfish and entitled attitudes (4)
- Walter Davis: Why is GOP enacting laws to restrict voters, if they can't find fraud? (4)
- James E. Pietrangelo II: Good riddance to those who need to unwind in a Conway STR (4)
- Quddus Snyder: Do you deserve to feel ashamed for supporting Donald Trump? (4)
- Julie Webster: Get off your high horse and stop judging people you do not know (4)
- Kimberly Clarke: Instead of being hateful to tourists, open your heart, be generous (3)
- Jackson enacts new restrictions at falls (3)
- David Olson: On Flag Day, honor and respect or a beating? (3)
- Metered parking begins at Conway's popular Saco River put-in (3)
- Kevin Gendall: Son of local motel owners worried about effects of STR ban (2)
- Theodore and Barbara Bosen: We have a pandemic of ignorance in our society (2)
- Joe Castigila: STRs didn't create the housing shortage but they sure didn't help (2)
- Jonna Carter: What are the odds? (2)
- Jackson voters rededicate town, ban fireworks (2)
- Steve Webster: Conway voters have spoken on short-term rentals, now suck it up (2)
- Jay Burnham: Another STR opponent has written another misleading letter to the Sun (2)
- Fryeburg selectmen rip Conway over STR ban (2)
- William Marvel: Rules in Rome (2)
- Tammy Shackford: Laziness? I am proof positive that it is difficult to find a decent job (2)
- Michael Corthell: Prediction: by 2052 a one-world government that enforces veganism (2)
- Steve Webster: Better paying jobs needed for working people to afford rents (2)
- Tom McLaughlin: Was it all necessary? (2)
- Kimberly Clarke: I apologize for calling those opposed to short-term rentals elitists (2)
- Kathy Finney: Faux president is purposely diminishing, degrading the American Flag (2)
- Lee Anderson: Why you want to hurt local economy is beyond understanding (2)
- Peter J. Thomas: No need for Jan. 6 commission with ongoing investigations (2)
- Rick Girardin: Vacation, second homes would never be used for long-term rentals (1)
- Bill Harrison: Pick up dog poop sign attracts attention of busybody neighbors (1)
- Commissioners lift mask mandate at county building (1)
- CDC aside, mask-wearing still recommended in N.H. (1)
- Enforcement still in question after STR FAQ (1)
- Jim E. Pietrangelo II: In defense of Conway (1)
- Couple approved for Fryeburg marijuana grows (1)
- Obituary: Luther Earl Smith 'Smitty' (1)
- Roberta Webster: Politicians' behavior at dedication was disgraceful (1)
- National Perspective: Mike Pence hasn’t gone away (1)
- Chris Gordon: Please vote no on recreational marijuana sales in Fryeburg (1)
- George Clausen: Kerins is a radical leftist who monopolizes the paper with lies (1)
- Boaters reminded to stay out of restricted area of Ossipee Lake (1)
- National Perspective: Timeworn perspectives must be balanced with modern judgment (1)
- Berlin planners OK campground site plan, ATV rental business (1)
- William Marvel: Judging Joe (1)
- Laura Slitt: Eat what grows instead of meat and beat the curse of chronic disease (1)
- Kristin McMahon: Support green infrastructure projects for jobs and the environment (1)
- Michael Kerins: Ray, if you want to be taken seriously argue with facts not lies (1)
- Jeanne Limmer Dance Center holds outdoor recital (1)
- Melissa Wood: These unemployed people are not struggling, it is called laziness (1)
- Valley business owners vent to congressman (1)
- Rick Conte: Jackson vote another example of Mass. woke culture taking over N.H. (1)
- Victoria M. Kirkwood: Worried about giving defeated Effingham selectman access (1)
- Hans Vristoph Hildebrand: I can sense all the pseudo, patriotic bull crap from a mile away (1)
- Town hires enforcement help for STR ban (1)
- Kelly Pearce: Another family which likely will not vacation in the valley anymore (1)
- Brodie Deshaies: Outsiders should not be allowed to drown out community voices (1)
- Ed Easy: Selectmen wrong-headed with installing parking kiosks at parking lots (1)
- Wanda Ellis: Gov Sununu, what about the people who have been working all along? (1)
- Michael Kerins: If you don't want to be called out for lying — well — don't lie (1)
- Harriet Borgerhoff: It is clear from Biden's comments that the president is a racist (1)
- Erik Corbett: Obliterating history? (1)
- Karen Umberger: Police standards (1)
- Robert Wiggin: Despite what Mclaughlin suggests, COVID virus source still not known (1)
- Fryeburg says no to recreational marijuana (1)
- Scouts propose guarding blueberries with lasers (1)
- Soaring ATV registrations worry executive councilor (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.