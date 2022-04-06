In First Circuit Court, District Division, Berlin, the following cases were heard recently:
• Jacquilyn Murdock, 28, of 459 Willard St., Berlin, was found guilty of driving without a valid license. She was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $124.
• Nathan Biggart, 35, of 27 Castle Dr., Milan/Dummer, was charged with violating a domestic violence order. He was sentenced to the House of Corrections for 30 days, suspended upon good behavior for one year.
• Shannon Orr, 39, of 105 Maple St., Berlin, was found guilty of two counts of criminal trespass. On one count, he was sentenced to six days in the House of Correction, suspended on good behavior for two years. He was ordered to enroll in a 28-day residential treatment program within 60 days. On the other count, he was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620, suspended for two years on good behavior.
• Denise Light, 55, of 213 High St., Berlin, was found guilty of DUI. Her license was suspended for 90 days and she was ordered to participate in an impaired driver care management program. Upon successful completion of the program, she may petition the court to reinstate her license up to 60 days earlier. She was also ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620.
• Ryan Brown, 29, of 22 Gerrish St., Berlin, was found guilty of DWI. His license was suspended for 90 days and he was ordered to participate in an impaired driver care management program. Upon successful completion of the program, he may petition the court to suspend up to 60 days of the sentence. He was also ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620.
