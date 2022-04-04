In First Circuit Court, District Division, Berlin, the following cases were heard recently:
• Curtis King, 30, of 30 Mt. Vista Drive, Shelburne, was found guilty of reckless conduct. His driver’s license was suspended for 60 days and he was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620.
• Jacob Caron, 22, of 751 Main St., Berlin, was found guilty of two counts of violation of a protective order. On one count he was sentenced to 180 days in the House of Corrections with pretrial credit of 24 days of confinement. The remaining 156 days were deferred for two years. On the other count, he was sentenced to 180 days in the House of Correction with pretrial credit for six days and the remaining 174 days deferred for two years. The two sentences are concurrent. As a condition of the deferred sentences, Caron must enter a residential substance abuse treatment facility within 30 days and successfully complete the program. He must also be of good behavior for two years.
Caron was found guilty of four counts of willful concealment/shoplifting. For taking $524.85 worth of merchandise from Walmart in Gorham, he was given a 30-day suspended sentence on condition of good behavior for one year and ordered to make full restitution. On a guilty finding of shoplifting from the Dollar General Store in Gorham he was given a 30-day suspended sentence and ordered to make restitution of $11. For taking a box of coffee bars from the Dollar Store in Berlin, he was given a fine and penalty assessment of $248, suspended on good behavior for six months. He was ordered to make restitution of $16.40. On a count of taking an item from Circle K in Berlin, he was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $248, suspended on good behavior for six months. For removing a steak from the Berlin Marketplace he was sentenced to 10 days in the House of Correction, suspended on good behavior for one year. He was also ordered to make restitution of $31.48.
• Christopher Leeman, 19, of 361 School St., Berlin, was found guilty of criminal trespass. He was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620, with $310 suspended on good behavior for one year.
• Lois Button 59, of 401 Paris Road, Stark, was found guilty of DUI. Her license was revoked for nine months and she was referred to the Impaired Driver Care Management Program. Upon successful completion of the Impaired Driver Program, she may petition for early reinstatement of her license. Button was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620.
•Aaron Holt, 44, of 118 Mt. Forist St., Berlin, was found guilty of DUI. His driver’s license was revoked for nine months and he was referred to the Impaired Driver Care Management Program. Upon successful completion of the Impaired Driver Program he may petition to have his license reinstated up to 60 days earlier. He was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620.
• Natalie Panzica, 42, of 12B Grandview Drive, Berlin, was found guilty of driving without a valid license. She was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $310 with $155 deferred on good behavior.
•Christopher Demers, 17, of 496 Enman Hill Road, Berlin, was found guilty of speeding and fined $100.
• Nathaniel LaFountain, 16, of 683 Cheshire St., Berlin, found guilty of possession of tobacco by a minor. He was fined $248, with all of the fine suspended on good behavior for one year.
